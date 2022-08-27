SAN ANTONIO — Victoria East struggled to slow down San Antonio Taft's sophomore starting quarterback Johnie Lott in their 42-13 season opening loss Friday night at Gustafson Stadium.

Lott was a perfect 9-for-9 for 112 yards and two touchdowns, and added another two touchdowns and 91 yards on the ground.

Taft’s T.J. Andrews opened up scoring with a 2-yard run with 3:28 left in the first quarter.

The 6-foot-3 senior running back rushed for 90 yards on 13 carries, and added a 29-yard receiving touchdown early in the third quarter.

Later in the third quarter, Lott connected with senior tight end Clay Porter for a 33-yard touchdown.

East senior running back Ja'Carrien Giles was able to get his team on the board with a 12-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.

He also got the Titans' other touchdown in the third quarter on a 18-yard run. Giles rushed 18 times for 120 yards.

East senior quarterback Jadon Williams completed 9 of 25 passes for 91 yards, and rushed for 42 yards.

Both teams struggled with penalties. The Titans were flagged for 108 yards, and the Raiders were penalized 94 yards.

The Titans will play their home opener at Memorial Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday against New Braunfels Canyon.