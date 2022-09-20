Victoria East knew their district opener against Gregory-Portland would offer them a challenge.
The Titans, who have battled injuries throughout most of their non-district schedule, were at full strength for just the second time Tuesday night against the Wildcats.
Their inexperience playing as a full roster proved to be too much for the Titans to work through in one match, as they fell to Gregory-Portland in three sets (17-25, 14-25, 16-25).
“It was a lack of playing together,” said East head coach Danna Wincher. “We’ve only had two games where these kids have actually played together, so they’re not gelling together yet.”
“Our team has kind of dealt with injuries, and players being out, so truly this was just a test of our ability, and overall we just didn’t play well,” she added.
Throughout the match, the Titans committed numerous errors which led to Gregory-Portland points.
“I think we definitely had our errors, but it’s stuff that we can work on,” said setter Madilyn Samudio. “We’re going to see (Gregory-Portland) again, so I think that next round we will definitely clean up our mistakes.”
Samudio ended the match with a team-high 14 assists, and she also added 15 digs and three kills.
Outside hitter Regan Redding ended with the team high in the kills category, recording 11 and adding an ace.
“I think we played well,” Redding said. “We definitely had a few errors that we can definitely fix in practice, but I think that we did a lot better with our serving over the last few games.”
Another area that the Titans think they can improve on is their play at the net.
The Titans recorded a total of six blocks, however they had a difficult time slowing down the shots from Gregory-Portland’s junior outside hitter Kiera Vest.
“They had an outside hitter that basically tested our defense,” Wincher said. “We were able to adjust at the end, but it was too late. I know how to adjust my defense and my block, and that’s kind of what we did. But again, it was too late because we had a few errors going into it.”
Although they were swept in their first test in District 29-5A's North Zone, Wincher feels her Titans can improve once they are able to have in-game experience playing as a full roster.
“Moving forward into district, that’s where that time is (to gel),” she said. “We have time to adjust and get ready, so hopefully our kids can move up to par.”
District 29-5A, North Zone Gregory-Portland 3, Victoria East 0
Gregory-Portland 25 25 25
Victoria East 17 14 16
Highlights: (E) Regan Redding 11 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace; Madilyn Samudio 14 assists, 15 digs, 3 kills; Sarah Castaneda 7 assists, 11 digs, 4 kills, 1 block; Shiloh Fort 15 digs, 1 ace, 1 assist; Mckenzie Martinez 3 kills, 5 digs, 3 assists, 1 block; Emily Wall 3 kills, 3 digs, 1 assist, 2 blocks; Amelie Trevino 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Rylie Ramos 5 digs; Madison Rogers 1 kill; Records: Victoria East (10-17, 0-1) Gregory-Portland (10-24, 1-0)