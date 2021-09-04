ALICE — For the second game in a row, Victoria East's offense scored over 30 points.
After losing 41-32 at Columbia in the season opener, the Titans came back to beat Alice 35-16 on Friday at Alice Memorial Stadium.
This was East's first win over Alice in program history. Alice leads the series 2-1 all-time.
Quarterback Jadon Williams went 15-of-24 passing for 168 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and led East's offense with 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
Williams opened the scoring with touchdown runs of 3 and 48 yards in the first quarter. Ja Carrien Giles' 35-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave East a 21-0 halftime lead.
Giles finished with 83 yards on seven carries as East outrushed Alice 236 yards to 74.
East stretched its lead to 35-0 after touchdown passes to Caden Mozisek and Terrance Terrell in the third quarter.
East's defense forced three turnovers from Alice and did not allow a score until the fourth quarter — a pair of touchdown runs from Alice quarterback Josh Camarillo.
Grantt Biles made all five extra point kicks for East and Matthew Jackson led the receivers with 69 yards on four catches.
East next plays Corpus Christi Carroll in its home and district opener at 7 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
