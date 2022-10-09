Victoria East grad Bailey Zappe made the most of his first NFL start on Sunday against Detroit.

The rookie fourth-round pick completed 17 of his 21 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown as the Patriots rolled to a 29-0 win over the Lions at Gillette Stadium.

“It’s kind of like I’ve always been told, taking advantage of your opportunity,” Zappe said in the post game news conference. “We had an opportunity today to go out there as a team and get a win, and we played really well, played team football, defense played well, offense played well, special teams played well, and to be able to play like that as a team was amazing to get the win.”

Zappe, who threw for 99 yards and a touchdown in last week’s loss to Green Bay, was able to have more time in practice this week with the first-team, after starter Mac Jones was questionable with an injury and backup Brian Hoyer was placed on the IR after suffering a concussion.

“I felt comfortable in almost everything, getting another week under my belt, being able to practice with those guys during practice, taking those reps with those guys,” Zappe said. “To be honest I couldn’t really pick out one distinct thing, but really I felt comfortable with really everything.”

“I thought it was better (for him) definitely being able to get in the huddle every day, call a play, see it, execute it versus watching somebody else do it,” said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. “That’s always more beneficial, but he learns well whether he’s in there or not.”

Zappe’s start on Sunday marked the 15th different quarterback to start a game for Belichick.

“He was confident out there,” Belichick said in the news conference. “He does a good job of seeing the game, and he can come off and articulate and identify what he saw, what happened, and that’s usually right.”

Zappe scored his only touchdown of the game at the 1:52 mark of the third quarter, finding wide receiver Jakobi Meyers with the deep right pass for the 24-yard touchdown.

“I think he did a great job honestly, I mean I just got to be exactly where he expected me to be and everything will work out so I tried to be the best of my ability and he put it in the best spot that he could,” Meyers said in the news conference.

Zappe’s mother, father, and girlfriend were in Foxborough, Mass. to see his start, but he had his fair share of supporters back home in the Crossroads.

“Obviously I’m very proud Bailey,” Victoria ISD athletic director Spencer Gantt wrote in a text message after the game. “It’s truly a testament to how hard he has worked and how good he really is to start in the NFL as a rookie. I thought he did an excellent job of taking care of football, executing the offense and getting the win.”