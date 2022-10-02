GREEN BAY, Wis. — Victoria East grad Bailey Zappe made his first regular season appearance in the first quarter of Sunday’s game between New England and Green Bay at Lambeau Field.
Second-string quarterback Brian Hoyer left the game in the first quarter before being ruled out after taking a hit around the head area. Zappe entered the game on the next drive.
Zappe was elevated to the Patriots’ backup and Hoyer to starter after Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3.
The record-breaking collegiate QB saw time in all three preseason games for New England, completing 45 of 71 passes for 462 yards and a touchdown.
Zappe was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 draft after throwing for an NCAA record 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns at Western Kentucky, breaking records set by BJ Symons and Joe Burrow, respectively.
