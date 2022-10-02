Victoria East grad Bailey Zappe’s first NFL appearance was eventful at Lambeau Field on Sunday.
Zappe completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 overtime loss to Green Bay after replacing second-string quarterback Brian Hoyer, who started in place of injured Mac Jones, in the first quarter. Hoyer left the game after suffering a concussion. Zappe entered the game on the next drive.
Mason Crosby hit a 31-yard field goal as time expired in the extra period to lift the Packers over the Patriots.
“It was exciting at first,” Zappe said in the postgame press conference. “It was a dream come true to play an NFL game. It’s obviously not the outcome we wanted at all. I want to personally give credit to all of my teammates. They kept me calm and (got) the nerves out of me.”
The 6-foot-1, fourth-round draft pick out of Western Kentucky found DeVante Parker for his first career touchdown pass on a 25-yard completion with 4:59 left in the third quarter to put New England up 17-10. A 21-yard pass to Nelson Agholor set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Damien Harris two plays later for the Patriots to regain a 24-17 lead early in the fourth quarter.
“It felt good in that moment,” Zappe said of his touchdown pass. “But once that moment was over, I was ready for the next play.”
Zappe completed 6 of his first 10 passes for 31 yards as an interception return by cornerback Jack Jones put the Patriots up 10-7 at halftime after the former Titan was strip sacked inside two minutes left in the first half.
“He’s good. He’s ready to go,” said Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick. “That’s what he needs to be.”
The record-breaking collegiate QB saw time in all three preseason games for New England, completing 45 of 71 passes for 462 yards and a touchdown.