Zac Leigh has never been to Wrigley Field.
But Leigh plans to do everything possible to get the opportunity to pitch there in the future.
Leigh was selected by the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday in the 16th round as the 484th selection of the Major League Baseball Draft.
“I’ve been in contact with them a little bit,” said Leigh, who was recognized during the Victoria Generals game Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium. “Come draft day, I was hearing from a whole bunch of different teams. I was just keeping my options open and didn’t really know what was going to happen.”
Leigh’s selection adds another chapter to a remarkable story for the Victoria East graduate, who walked on at Texas State before earning a scholarship.
“Ever since I started playing baseball, I’ve just had that competitive drive,” he said. “I feel like it’s me versus everybody else. Personally, I’ve always felt I have the ability to compete at the next level. I just go out every day and do my best to work hard and compete and let things fall where they may.”
Leigh began his Texas State career as a reliever before moving into the starting rotation and becoming the Bobcats’ Friday night starter.
“I’m really open to either role,” Leigh said. “I’ve done both in high school and my early career at Texas State, I was a closer and my past couple of years started on Friday nights so I really feel I have the ability to do either.”
Leigh finished his Texas State career with 204 strikeouts, the eighth most in program history, and made 70 appearances, including 29 starts.
“As a walk-on, two-way player out of high school, he just continued to work hard and always pitched with an edge about him,” Texas State head coach Steven Trout said in a release. “He’s one of the most competitive players we’ve had the privilege to coach. I can’t wait to follow his career and I’m very thankful for all he did for Texas State.”
Leigh pitched two summers for the Generals, including last summer when the COVID-19 pandemic cut his senior season short.
“When the season shut down, I felt like I was in midseason form,” he said. “I didn’t want to sit at home, so I thought what better could I do to come out and play for the Generals and keep getting innings and keep getting better.”
After being granted another season of eligibility at Texas State, he decided to return to San Marcos.
“At that point, it was five rounds and it was just straight free agency,” Leigh said. “I knew I was probably going to get more out of going back and pitching on Friday night. I felt like that was my best bet to just keep getting better and get myself in a position to be where I’m at today.”
Leigh, 23, earned his degree from Texas State in exercise and sports science, and is looking forward to getting his professional career started.
“Ever since I got the opportunity to pitch at Texas State, I knew I was going to do everything to get the opportunity to pitch at the next level,” he said. “Today, that dream came true.”
