Zac Leigh can’t count how many times he has pitched at Riverside Stadium.
But he did so for what is likely the final time Thursday night.
“This is the last time I’ll step on this field,” Leigh said. “It felt good – a lot of memories for a long time. It’s good to go out with a win.”
Leigh started and went four innings in the Victoria Generals' 6-4 win over the Acadiana Cane Cutters in their home finale.
Leigh went four innings, yielding two hits, one walk and striking out four before leaving the game with the score tied at 1.
“I just come out here and compete like I love to do every single day,” Leigh said. “All in all, we may have had a losing record, but I definitely got better and some good came out of this summer.”
Leigh pitched in high school at Victoria East and was a member of its 2014 team that advanced to the state final.
He walked on at Texas State before earning a scholarship and was the Bobcats’ Friday starter before his senior season was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That was really the whole point of the summer,” he said. “Obviously our spring season got cut short. I wanted to come out here with some innings and get better. I hope everything goes according to plan and I can get out with my guys and keep competing.”
Leigh saw the Generals (9-18) fall behind the Cane Cutters (11-14) 4-1 before they rallied to tie the game in the seventh inning and took the lead in the eighth.
Josh Elvir tripled, Jose Diaz doubled and Hobbs Price and Wes Folse each had singles in the seventh.
Ambren Voitek and Elvir had base hits in the eighth.
Diaz was the winning pitcher, and Zach Smith pitched the ninth to earn the save.
The Generals will wrap up the season with three games against the Brazos Valley Bombers in Bryan.
Leigh isn’t planning to be with the team, but hung around Riverside Stadium after the game to savor another in a long line of memorable moments.
“There have been so many that it’s hard to put my finger on one,” he said. “Being from Victoria, I’ve played hundreds of games on this field. It was awesome playing in front of the home fans every time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.