Trent Brown and his Oklahoma teammates were in San Luis Obispo, Calif., when their four-game series against Cal Poly was canceled because of the threat of the COVID-19.
When the Sooners returned to Norman, they learned the NCAA had canceled the remainder of the season.
“The most devastating part is having that good of a start and having to be shut down,” Brown said. “We got back from Cal Poly when we were told that the season was over. You could just see it in everybody’s eyes about how devastated they were about not being able to play the rest of the season.”
Oklahoma had gotten off to a 14-4 start and was ranked as high as No. 9 in the nation in one poll.
Brown quickly made an impact in his first season with the Sooners, hitting .294 with two home runs and six RBIs, and producing a .765 slugging percentage that was the best on the team for anyone with more than two at-bats.
“I was going in there knowing that nothing is guaranteed and I’m going to have to fight for a spot,” Brown said. “I think the biggest thing is just going out there and competing. I think you can’t really worry about any of the other things about playing and stuff. Just give it everything you’ve got.”
Brown’s attitude helped him earn a starting position as a freshman on Victoria East’s 2014 team that advanced to the state final, and allowed him to earn all-state honors at shortstop as a senior.
He began his collegiate career at Angelina College where he rebounded from two surgeries to repair a separated collarbone and hit .305 with six home runs and 27 RBIs as a redshirt freshman.
He played for the Victoria Generals of the Texas Collegiate League after recovering from the surgeries, and played sparingly in the Northwoods League in Minnesota last summer because of the death of his grandmother.
Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson previously coached at Texas and had recruited Brown while he was at East.
Brown went to Oklahoma in the fall and began the season as a designated hitter.
“I felt really good swinging the bat in intrasquad and practice,” Brown said. “I was fortunate to have some pretty good games against Texas Southern.”
Brown hit his first home run in a 14-1 win over Texas Southern, a two-run shot that gave the Sooners a 5-0 lead.
“I remember it was a 2-1 count,” Brown said. “It was a fastball a little in. I just felt like I put a good swing on it. I was lucky enough for it to go out.”
Johnson wanted to take advantage of Brown’s offense and proposed a move to left field, a position Brown hadn’t played since T-ball.
“It took some time to transition out there,” Brown said. “I went early every day to batting practice. I just worked out there in left field and got pop ups or fly balls shot to me. We got to Minute Maid Park (in Houston) to play against Arkansas and I was ready for it.”
Brown started against Arkansas before severely bruising his thumb while successfully stealing second base the next day against Missouri, which turned out to be his final game of the season.
But Brown plans to take advantage of the NCAA ruling allowing him to recoup another year of eligibility.
He will return in the fall as a redshirt sophomore and will likely earn his undergraduate degree in communications either this spring or in the fall.
Brown is currently staying with a teammate in Fort Worth, whose father owns a baseball academy with a weight room and batting cages.
Brown is disappointed to lose this season, but he’s looking forward to the next three years.
“That’s the main reason I’m here in Forth Worth,” Brown said. “When we go back, I’ll be ready.”
