LAWTON, Okla. – Texas A&M-Kingsville’s Madison Lake posted the highest finish of her collegiate career.
The junior from Victoria East took second place with a four-over 146 and the Javelinas finished in third at the Oklahoma Intercollegiate, which concluded on Tuesday at the Lawton Country Club.
Lake’s 146 tops her previous career-best by four strokes and her second-place finish is three spots better than her fifth-place showing at the West Texas A&M Fall Invitational earlier this season, previously her highest finish.
After shooting a 72 on Monday, Lake closed out the tournament with a three-over 74 on Tuesday. She had a team-high 13 pars in the final round to go with a birdie on the 12th.
