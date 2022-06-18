Victoria East is searching for a new boys head basketball coach after Michael Ellis, recently submitted his letter of resignation after two seasons.

Ellis will become the girls head basketball coach at Odessa Permian.

“Anytime a resignation happens this late I’m a little surprised by it,” said Victoria Independent School District Athletic Director Spencer Gantt.

Ellis was an assistant coach at Texas City, Pasadena Rayburn, Clear Creek and Houston Chavez before coming to East.

In Ellis’ first season, the Titans posted an overall record of 5-20. They fared slightly better his second season, going 10-21.

“Michael Ellis did a great job for us,” Gantt said. “I really think he did a great job of changing the culture at East, and I’m very pleased with what he did.”

Since receiving Ellis’ resignation letter, Gantt and his staff have been sifting through resumes, hoping to quickly find a replacement.

“Obviously we’re in a tight spot," Gantt said. "School is literally right around the corner and we don't have time to waste. We’re gonna move fast on this and try to fast track the process, and hopefully the decision can be made by the end of the week next week, possibly the first of the following week.”

The 2022-23 boys basketball season officially begins on Oct. 26, which the UIL website lists as the first day for practice.

Gantt sees the East players adapting to whoever becomes the next head coach.

“Those kids will be resilient,” Gantt said. "They'll continue to get better.”