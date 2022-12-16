Victoria East’s Roland Gonzalez is retiring from his position as head football coach and campus coordinator, according to a VISD press release.
He will begin his retirement after the current school year.
"It's been great being a part of this team, and the support has been tremendous," Gonzalez said. "I'm going to miss the people, but I'm excited for the opportunity to spend more quality time with my family."
Gonzalez joined the school in 2012. In his 11 years coaching the Titans, he amassed a 58-59 record.
“Coach Gonzalez is a great football coach and an even better human being,” VISD Athletic Director Spencer Gantt said in the release. “Coach Gonzalez had success both on and off the field, not only winning football games but with his student-athletes excelling in the classroom as well.”
“During Coach Gonzalez’s 11 years at East, his teams made the playoffs 6 times including leading the 2016 East Titan Football team to the State Quarterfinals,” Gantt added in the release. “We will miss Roland and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”
Gonzalez ended his 2022 season with a record of 4-7, losing to San Antonio Southside in the first round of the playoffs.
"I've really enjoyed the opportunity to establish great relationships with our coaches, teachers, and most importantly our student athletes," he said.
Before he joined the Titans, Gonzalez had nine years of previous head coaching experience, five at Corpus Christi Ray, and four at Houston Cypress Springs.
Gonzalez retires with a 101-108 total record as a head coach.
"I've been doing this for 33 years, and there comes a point in time, I've invested a lot of time here in this profession and it's really time for my looks to go towards my family," he said.