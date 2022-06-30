Victoria East doesn't have to wait any longer to find out who will be the leader of its boys basketball program.
Ralph Almanza, 39, has been named as the new head coach, according to VISD Athletic Director Spencer Gantt.
“I’m super excited," Almanza said. "It’s a little bit bigger school, I’ve been at a 4A just wanting to move up, so this opportunity came up, the stars aligned, and I got this job. I can’t wait to get there, get started and hit the ground running.”
Almanza will succeed Michael Ellis, who resigned in June to become the girls head basketball coach at Odessa Permian.
Almanza’s previous head coaching experience includes four years at Brackett, three years at Brazos, and his most recent stint at Bellville High School from 2016 to 2022.
His record during his 13 seasons as head coach is 137-219. His record last season at Bellville was 11-22.
“I’ve been a head coach now for 13 years, so I’ve learned a lot along the way, a lot of things on what not to do, a lot of things on what needs to be done, so this won't be my first rodeo,” he said. “There are going to be little differences as you move up from 4A to 5A, but basketball is still basketball.”
Gantt was impressed with Almanza's his vision of building a successful basketball program.
“He just had a great interview," Gantt said. "He walked us through his career and everywhere he’s been. We were also very like-minded in the mentality of being disciplined, and having a complete program, as far as the offseason and weight room.”
Almanza is looking forward to getting started with the Titans.
“I’ll just have to come in and watch some film from last year, see who’s coming back, see what we’re good at, see what we have to get better at, look at some of the competition that we’re playing and just go from there,” he said.
