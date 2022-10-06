Victoria East’s running game has leaned heavily on senior Ja’Carrien Giles this season.
In each of his first four games, Giles rushed for over 100 yards, totaling 519 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
However, in East’s loss against Corpus Christi Miller last week, Giles was held to just 50 yards on the ground after sustaining an injury early in the second quarter.
This Friday, when the Titans take on Corpus Christi Ray at Memorial Stadium, East head coach Roland Gonzalez is hoping to see good things out of his entire backfield.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that can play that position,” Gonzalez said. “We’re looking for really good things out of everybody that plays that spot.”
Gonzalez hasn’t ruled Giles out for Friday’s game, but whether he plays or not, the Titans have a serviceable backup available in junior running back Jaden Williams.
Williams, who is third on the team in rushing this season, behind Giles and senior quarterback Jadon Williams, stepped in against Miller and carried the ball 10 times for 45 yards.
“I was just doing my thing, helping the team out,” Williams said.
East’s entire offense looked solid in the first quarter against Miller, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive, however after Giles went down they noticeably slowed down.
Despite this, the Titans’ offensive line is taking the positive aspects out of their loss to Miller to use against Ray.
“We’re going to continue what we’ve been doing, because we’ve been able to make time for our quarterback to throw, and we’ve been able to make holes for Ja’Carrien to run, or whoever’s coming in the back to run,” said senior center Macario Martinez.
The Titans will be facing a Texans team that is 3-2 overall and started 3-0.
“They’re aggressive on defense, they fly around,” Gonzalez said. “They’re very sound in everything that they do so they’re gonna be a formidable opponent for us.”
However, Texans enter Friday night’s matchup riding a two-game losing streak against Corpus Christi Miller and Veterans Memorial, in which their defense gave up a total of 550 yards on the ground, and 496 through the air.
“I see that we have some spots that we can attack on the d-line, and we can attack at the corners,” Martinez said. “We’ve watched a lot of film, and we’ll be able to attack on that.”
Whether it's Giles, Williams, or any one of East’s other running backs, Martinez is looking forward to blocking for them against the Texans.
“I’m just ready to see whoever comes out because we’re going to go, and we’re going to do whatever we have to do to win," he said.