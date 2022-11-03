A sour taste has lingered in the mouths of Victoria East players for the past two years.
After consecutive losses to Victoria West in the Battle for the Boot, the Titans have the opportunity to regain possession of the coveted trophy when they match up with the Warriors at Memorial Stadium on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Kickoff was pushed up two hours due to potential inclement weather.
“Hopefully they come with their A-game because I can tell you that we’re going to come with ours,” said senior quarterback Jadon Williams. “We have a lot of revenge from not just last week’s loss, but last year playing (West) and losing the boot, so just a lot and it’s going to come out on Friday.”
The Titans (4-5, 4-2) are entering the Battle for the Boot after a 26-21 loss to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
East stayed competitive throughout the entire game with the first place team in District 14-5A, Division I thanks in part to the play from their defense, which recorded five sacks and an interception.
“There was a lot of positive things that we can take from the Veterans game,'' said East head coach Roland Gonzalez. “Ultimately we wanted to win that game, but we’re taking the good things from it and we’re going to apply it to our prep for West.”
Gonzalez knows that East has to especially prepare for West (4-5, 4-2) running back Kamuari Montgomery, who has rushed for 1,084 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.
“We have to focus on tackling him and securing the tackle,” Gonzalez said. “We’ve got to gang tackle that guy, he’s a good running back. Extraordinary young man, so we’re definitely going to have to team tackle him.”
However, senior linebacker Dylan Chavez is feeling confident in the ability of East’s run defense after it held the Eagles, who are averaging 249 yards rushing per game, to 160 yards on the ground.
“I feel like the way that they run the ball is not going to work,” he said. “We have a good d-line. They like to run into the A-gap in the middle, but we have a really good d-line with our linebackers as well.”
Chavez knows that this year’s crosstown rivalry has more riding on it, as the winner will have a higher seed in the playoffs.
“Now that we’re playing for a better spot in the playoffs it really matters more,” Chavez said. “It kind of makes it more important, not just like a rivalry. It makes it more like a serious game that we need to win to get a better spot in the playoffs.”
Williams, who has thrown for 17 touchdowns this season and leads the area in passing yards (2,005), also knows the importance of winning the Battle for the Boot.
“It’s bigger than just us. It’s for the whole east side, and all the alumni at East that came before us,” Williams said. “We just have to go out there and handle business.
“This is a big rivalry, not only in Victoria but in the Crossroads. We’re just going to try to come out and have a good time and have fun, but also win the game.”