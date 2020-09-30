Having a short week to prepare for a game is never ideal, but Alan Jimenez isn’t complaining.
Jimenez, a senior running back at Victoria East, can’t wait to return to the field after opening the season with two touchdowns in the Titans’ win against San Antonio Southwest Legacy.
“We just had to push ourselves more,” Jimenez said. “It was a short week, but we’ve been preparing the best we can. I want to do as much as I can for this team.”
Jimenez hopes to continue his early success when the Titans open District 15-5A, Division I play at 7 p.m. Thursday against Corpus Christi Carroll at Buccaneer Stadium.
The Tigers (0-1) are coming off a 22-16 loss to Corpus Christi London.
Carroll has suffered 23 consecutive losses.
“We’re going to respect every opponent and fear none,” said East coach Roland Gonzalez. “Last year we jumped on them pretty early, and they came out in the second half and played hard. We’re going to have to put our best foot forward against them.”
Jimenez ran for a school-record six touchdowns and rushed for 201 yards to lead the Titans to a 55-27 win over Carroll last season.
Jimenez hopes to have similar success, but would prefer a win over a record-breaking performance.
“I’m not focused too much on that because I just want to help our team win,” Jimenez said. “I’m going to go out there and do the best I can.”
First game jitters were in full effect after the Titans committed 13 penalties in last week’s win over Southwest Legacy.
East hopes to see that number drop against the Tigers.
The Titans had success in their passing game after sophomore quarterback Jadon Williams passed for 185 yards and ran for two touchdowns.
Wide receiver Terrence Terrell caught three passes for 111 yards.
“We have to have fun out there and put in 110 percent,” said East linebacker Ethan Farias. “We have some things we need to improve on, but we have a lot of potential. We’re going to do all we can to get better everyday.”
This will be the third matchup between East and Carroll.
The Titans have defeated the Tigers the past two seasons since joining the Corpus Christi area schools in 2018.
“It has been a short week, but the kids have done a good job getting ready,” Gonzalez said. “The guys are hungry and excited. We’re trying to take it one day at a time, and enjoy the opportunity to go to Corpus Christi and go play.”
