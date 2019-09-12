Victoria East senior Christian Macias is aware of the challenges that lie ahead when the Titans travel to Corpus Christi on Friday to open District 15-5A, Division I play against Miller at Buccaneer Stadium.
The Buccaneers’ (2-0) are averaging 65 points per game so far, while their defense has only allowed nine points on the season.
“We have to adapt fast and come out hard,” Macias said. “If we do that, hopefully we can come out with a win.”
The Titans (0-2) are coming off a 29-7 loss to Gregory-Portland, in which the team finished with 12 penalties.
Macias knows East will have to play better if it wants to have a chance against Miller.
“It was a tough loss, but at the same time we’re learning,” said the defensive lineman Macias, who finished with seven tackles against the Wildcats. “Now we have to come out and execute well. We have to play aggressive.”
The Buccaneers, who are coming off a 51-9 win over Sinton, are led by junior quarterback Andrew Body.
Body passed for 445 yards and four touchdowns against the Pirates.
On the season, Body has passed for 827 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Miller wide receiver Ralph Rodriguez has caught 11 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns.
Cassius Clay has caught 11 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns.
“It’s difficult to prepare for a team with as many weapons as they have offensively,” said East head coach Roland Gonzalez. “But our coaches have done a great job, and we have a plan in place. We feel like we’ll put our kids in the best chance to have success.”
East will look to running back William Garley to power its offense against Miller.
Garley comes into Friday night with over 200 yards rushing on the season.
Quarterback Ethan White will be another player East will look to for success. White threw for his first touchdown of the season on a 29-yard pass to Koby Levigne in the fourth quarter of last week’s game against Gregory-Portland.
“We want to make sure team is the priority,” Gonzalez said. “The potential is tremendous if we can get everybody going in the same direction. The sky can be the limit.”
East is a similar situation after goingw 0-2 last season before winning four consecutive games. The Titans defeated Miller 72-35 last season.
“We talked about that last week,” Gonzalez said. “We talked about being in the same situation last year, but every week is a different week. We’ve taken that to heart and our kids have done a good job. I’m excited about the opportunities that we have.”
“We always think about it,” Macias added. “It’s a learning process but now we have to come out strong.”
