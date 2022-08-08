The UIL allowed for other high schools to start their first day of conditioning on Aug. 1, but since the Titans participated in spring football, their start date was Monday.
“Doing spring football has been a great asset to us. It's never as good as you think it is and it's never as bad as you think it is, but I was impressed with the retention of our kids,” Gonzalez said.
“I feel like we were not only able to review everything that we've done, or at least a big portion of it, but we were also able to start implementing some things that we wanted to get in early in our preseason practices,” he added.
Williams was also impressed with how his team looked Monday morning.
“I feel like we looked really crisp coming out on our first day,” he said. “A lot of guys haven't been here, but we’re just gonna continue to move forward and we can't dwell on it because we have one day of two-a-days.”
Williams, who racked up 1,874 yards passing and 1,167 yards rushing last year, is hoping to have a senior season where he gets more players involved in the game.
“I'm gonna try to get the team more involved. I felt like a lot of the times I would see a way to run and I would just try to run, so I feel like I have to trust my teammates more, get them the ball and just try to get them looked at as well.”
In total, the Titans will return nine starters on offense and six on defense.
“We've got a lot of kids back, there's a lot of experience on both sides of the ball,” Gonzalez said. “It’s a starting point, and I believe that it puts us in a pretty good position, just from the knowledge base.”
Last season, Zappe totaled 148 tackles, 107 solo, with 14 of them being tackles for loss. He was also named the District 15-5A, Division I Defensive Player of the Year.
The Titans will have big shoes to fill with him out of the picture, but Gonzalez doesn’t see that being an issue.
“We've got some good guys coming in and competing for positions, and competition always makes your team better," Gonzalez said. "So I feel confident that not only one, but multiple players are going to step up on the defensive side of the ball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.