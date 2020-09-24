Victoria East hopes it’s the only Titans fans will remember after Friday night.
East will travel to San Antonio for its season opener against another group of Titans in San Antonio Southwest Legacy.
The game is set for 7:30 p.m. at Southwest Legacy Stadium.
“We’re really excited for this first real game,” said East senior Evan Brown. “We have been working our butts off, and we’re excited that we can play.”
East will finally begin its season after having the start date pushed back a month due to COVID-19.
The players have practiced since Sept. 7 and were thankful to have a scrimmage last Friday against Medina Valley.
East outscored the Panthers 38-0 behind a strong defensive effort and contributions offensively from Jadon Williams, Matthew Garcia and Alfredo Vazquez.
“We felt good coming off the scrimmage and we fixed somethings we needed to fix,” Brown said. “We’ve had a good week of practice.”
Legacy, which finished 6-4 last season, begins its third season with a varsity program.
Regardless of the uncertainty between the two teams, East coach Roland Gonzalez expects his players to be ready.
“It’s been a long time coming and we’re excited for the opportunity to get on the bus and go play this great game,” Gonzalez said. “It’s been a tough week for us since we missed Monday due to the weather, and it pushed everything back. We’ve had to overcome some obstacles, but the guys are excited and ready to go.”
The Titans are led by Brown, running back Alan Jimenez (1,087 yards and 17 touchdowns last season) and quarterback Latavian Johnson on offense.
A young core of offensive lineman and an experienced group of receivers in Brown, Terrence Terrell and Jhoedy Punch will also look to get off to a good start alongside offensive coordinator Luke Walters, who begins his first season at the helm of the offense.
East is also hoping for a strong season defensively with the addition of new defensive coordinator Doug Kent and returning linebackers Ethan Farias and Trent Zappe.
“We’re going to attack it like it is a district game,” Brown said. “We’re going to treat every game like it’s our last. The goal is to go undefeated. We’re excited.”
East’s game against Southwest Legacy will be its last before opening District 15-5A, Division I play against Corpus Christi Carroll.
But Gonzalez and the Titans are taking things one week at a time.
“We’re trying to take it one game at a time,” Gonzalez said. “We haven’t played in a long time and we are really focusing on San Antonio Southwest right now. We will play them first and then aim our sights on Carroll.”
