Nine Victoria East tennis players were named to the the 30-5A All-District team.
Sadie Duran and Kinsey Faltysek were named to the first team as a doubles duo and were both named to the second team for their efforts in singles.
Nick Blundell and Kyle Yang were named to the second team as a doubles duo, and Dustin Holland was named to the second team in singles.
Alternates to the all-district team were Brayden Koehl, Ori Ebner, Meshaela Alexander and Yssa Aranez.
