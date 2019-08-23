BAY CITY – Victoria East only played one scrimmage because it held spring drills.
As a result, the Titans had a simple goal for its scrimmage against Bay City.
“We wanted to execute every play at the highest level possible,” said East quarterback Ethan White. “And make sure our team knew what we were doing.”
Victoria East’s Ethan White @EthanTH35283474 after the Titans’ scrimmage at Bay City. pic.twitter.com/Llii0NOXrC— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) August 24, 2019
East was pleased with the results as the teams played two controlled series before going to one game-type quarter and one quarter with a continuous clock Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
The Titans and Blackcats each scored once in the controlled scrimmage, before East outscored Bay City 20-0 in the game-condition portion.
“The thing that pleases me the most is I think our wind was good,” said East coach Roland Gonzalez. “We’ve really focused on conditioning up to this point and time. I thought our guys held their own until the end and I thought the effort was exceptional. When you have those two things, you can always build on that.”
The Titans scored on a 26-yard pass from Latavian Johnson to Hayden Seitz in the controlled scrimmage.
William Garley scored on a 5-yard run, and White threw touchdown passes of 40 yards to Damion Robles and 10 yards to Evan Brown in game play. Marcus Garza added two extra point kicks.
“We were pleased,” White said. “But I thought we can do better. We need to go to practice and work on little things.”
Bay City’s lone score came on a 70-yard run by Rj Mitchell during the controlled scrimmage. Mitchell didn’t play in the game portion of the scrimmage.
“We’re not showing our whole package,” said Bay City coach Pat Matthews. “There are some things they were doing that we could have adjusted to, but again, we’ve got to execute the things we do have. We’ve just got to find a way to get them conditioned to play the brand of football we want to play.”
The Blackcats will focus on conditioning before they return to Memorial Stadium next Friday for their season opener against Cuero.
“We got a lot of kids going both ways playing offense and defense,” Matthews said. “What we’ve got to do is play a better rotation and find a way to give our kids a better opportunity to get spells every now and then too.”
The Titans will travel to West Columbia next Friday for their season opener against Columbia.
“I feel really good about where we’re at right now,” Gonzalez said. “I know Columbia was in the stands watching. They’re going to do the same thing we’re going to do. They’re going to look at film and prepare to go start off with a win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.