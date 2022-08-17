For Roland Gonzalez, being the head football coach of Victoria East gives him the opportunity to make an impact on and off the field.
That is why East’s scrimmage against Bay City at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium will be a part of the “Our Day to Shine'' initiative.
Proceeds from the scrimmage will go directly to the Texas High School Coaches Education Foundation Benevolence Fund.
“Community service is a big part of our program, and we strongly stressed the importance of giving to those in need,” Gonzalez said. “I think it's more than just about playing football, or being an athlete in high school. These are some things that hopefully our student athletes will take with them after they've graduated and long left Victoria East.”
The “Our Day to Shine” initiative has involved over 1,165 schools and raised over $721,000 for the THSCEF Benevolence Fund. Over $641,000 has gone to athletes and coaches going through hardships.
This fund, which was established by the Texas High School Coaches Association Board of Directors in 2005, helps out candidates who are in the Permanent Injury Program and the Memorial Benefits Program.
According to the Texas High School Coaches Association website, the benevolence fund, “permits the association to provide aid in hardship cases that extend beyond those covered by the current Permanent Injury and Memorial Benefit policies.”
The Titans have been a previous participant in the “Our Day to Shine” game.
“I've known about it and we participated in it for years, and it's just something that we feel that is an opportunity for our kids and community to give to those players and coaches who are experiencing hardships,” Gonzalez said.
East will have a bucket at the scrimmage to accept donations, and the school’s cheerleaders will also be accepting the donations throughout the duration of the game.
