As a kid growing up in Victoria, Bailey Zappe’s only dream was to represent his hometown under the Friday Night Lights.

“Whenever I was growing up and watching (Victoria) Memorial when Memorial was still here, and watching Victoria East whenever I was still in middle school, I always wanted to be a part of the varsity team playing on Friday Night Lights,” he said.

However, Zappe’s aspirations kept growing as he progressed through his football career.

Following a record-breaking high school career with the Titans, his dreams then moved to college. After playing for Houston Baptist University (now Houston Christian University) for four years and breaking NCAA records with Western Kentucky University in 2021, Zappe’s eyes then turned to the NFL.

The New England Patriots drafted the quarterback as the 137th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, and the rookie made a name for himself in the league this season after appearing in four games.

He made his long awaited return to the Crossroads on Monday, where the Titans retired his No. 4 high school jersey at the team’s annual football banquet at the Victoria Community Center.

“It’s a surreal feeling to be back here, of course, in my hometown surrounded by friends, family and people that I’ve grown up with my entire life on top of having my jersey retired here at Victoria East,” Zappe said.

Zappe took the Titans to the 2016 Class 5A quarterfinals in his senior year. He still holds the records at East for most passing yards (8,313) and most passing touchdowns (92).

“We’re so proud of you,” Roland Gonzalez, Zappe’s coach during his time at East, told him. “Proud of what you’ve done and the example that you set for a lot of our young guys out here. We appreciate you.”

During his four NFL games this season, Zappe completed 65 of his 92 passes for 781 yards and five touchdowns.

Zappe was forced into the limelight in a week four 27-24 overtime loss to Green Bay at Lambeau Field after starter Mac Jones and backup Brian Hoyer were sidelined with injuries.

“Going into the Green Bay game, there’s always an opportunity for the backup to go in and if I ever got that opportunity the only thing I was telling myself was to take advantage of it,” he said. “We weren’t able to get the win that game but the next two weeks we were able to go on a little run and I think we played our best offense against the Browns two weeks after that.”

Jones would go on to start the rest of the year after week seven, but Zappe always stayed prepared as if he could take the field at any time.

“It’s just always staying ready, no matter when you're up,” he said. “The opportunity can be right around the corner. It could be the next game or 10 years from now, but always staying ready because you never know when it’s going to come.”

During the season, Zappe not only felt the support coming from the Patriots fans, but also from all of his fans back home in Victoria.

“I’m extremely grateful to have the support back here at home,” he said. “The support they gave not only me, but my family as well is amazing and I’m proud to be a resident here in Victoria and I will always represent it.”

He also felt the support from Bill Belichick and the rest of the Patriots coaching staff, which he credits as to why he was ready when his name was called.

“(Belichick’s) an amazing coach. He’s an amazing person. He brings out the best in everybody,” Zappe said. “To be able to learn from him, Joe Judge and Matt Patricia and all those three guys has really helped me grow as a football player on and off the field.”

Another coach that helped Zappe on his route to the NFL was Charlie Reeve, the former quarterbacks coach who recruited him to HBU and the recently named head coach of the Titans.

“I spent every single day with (Reeve) 24/7, learning from him, trying to grow as a player on and off the field, and to be able to have him come here is amazing,” Zappe said. “Coach Gonzalez is a great coach and we’re moving on to another great coach, and this school has been really blessed to have two great coaches.”

East Football Banquet Individual Awards

Offensive MVP — Ja'Carrien Giles

Defensive MVP — Kevin Marin

Extra Effort Award — Matthew Guzman

Special Teams MVP — Thomas Vargas

Titan Heart Award — Dylan Chavez