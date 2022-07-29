Football and peanut butter will soon be on the minds of many as the Texas high school football season quickly approaches.
Victoria East is one of 27 high schools throughout the state, stretching from San Antonio to Corpus Christi, that will participate in a Peanut Butter Bowl to support local food banks.
Ahead of their season opener against Taft (San Antonio) on Aug. 26, East will be accepting jars of peanut butter at their school, as well as online donations from Aug. 15 to Aug. 25, all of which will go directly to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
“This is an awesome opportunity. We are always looking for donations, but this type of event really brings in the community, and brings in our young folks in schools. What a great opportunity,” said Robin Cadle, president and CEO of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
Peanut Butter Bowl Director Steve Teel held a news conference Friday morning at East High School to announce the game.
“We are very excited to be in Victoria. Coach Gonzalez has accepted the invitation. Another coach asked him if he would like to do a Peanut Butter Bowl, and he didn’t hesitate. He didn’t ask for details. He just said 'yes,'” Teel said. “That’s what we’re fortunate and blessed to run into, are great leaders like coach Gonzalez that care about the community.”
East head football coach Roland Gonzalez is looking forward to all of the donations the school will hopefully receive.
“We’re really excited for the opportunity to demonstrate servanthood here at East High School with our football program and the opportunity to give back to our local community,” Gonzalez said. “This is going to be a great thing, and we want to involve not only the football program, but East High School, and all of our East community to help donate, so we can give back to our community.”
East starting quarterback Jadon Williams is already asking people to donate to the cause.
“Every dollar, every peanut butter we (raise) is just going back to our community to people that don’t have access to what a lot of us have, so anything helps,” Williams said.
The inaugural Peanut Butter Bowl took place nearly six years ago, when Brandeis and Johnson high schools faced off in their 2016 season opener.
The matchup between the two San Antonio schools continued to be the only Peanut Butter Bowl until 2019, when it was expanded to four games.
In 2020, the number of participating schools went up to 12, and in 2021, the number rose even higher to 20.
Throughout the 10 matchups in 2021, 43,000 jars of peanut butter were collected from schools throughout San Antonio, Austin, New Braunfels, Alamo Heights, Boerne, Converse, Seguin, Copperas Cove and San Marcos.
As to why the game is centered around peanut butter, it is due to the nutritional value, and its long lasting shelf life.
“I cannot tell you how important peanut butter is. It’s a protein. It’s shelf stable, and it's easy for us to get out to our clients and our families in need,” Cadle said. "Flood Victoria East High School with so much peanut butter, it’s not even funny.”
For more information or to donate to the Peanut Butter Bowl you can visit their website at peanutbutterbowl.com.
