Coaching has come "full circle" for Wayne Condra.

Over 20 years ago, Condra was a coach on a Victoria High team that featured Charlie Reeve as its starting quarterback.

Condra joins Reeve on the same team, once again, this time as the defensive coordinator for Reeve, who was named as Victoria East’s head coach in January.

“Coaching on a team that coach Reeve participated on and now having the opportunity to come back and work with him and coach with him, it’s a great opportunity,” Condra said. “It’s making that full circle.”

Condra was most recently the defensive coordinator at St. Joseph for the past two seasons. Prior to joining the Flyers, he spent 18 years at El Campo, first as a defensive coordinator for 12 years and then as head coach from 2015-20.

He started off as the defensive coordinator at Victoria High from 1990-98 under Mark Reeve, Charlie Reeve’s father. He then became the head coach at the school for one season before joining Victoria Memorial as its head coach from 2000-02.

“It’s not only what he’s going to bring as a defensive coordinator, but also too just from a program standpoint, with his experience being a head coach,” Charlie Reeve said. “I feel really fortunate to have him on staff and I think that he’s going to be really big for our kids and our program.”

Condra is taking over the position from Doug Kent, who will stay on staff with the Titans.

“Defensively we want to be an aggressive read on the run style defense,” Condra said. “Our key is going to be great technique and getting as many people to the football as we can.”

Reeve also appointed John Ford, who served as Gonzales’ running game coordinator this past season, as the Titans' new offensive coordinator.

Ford’s familiarity with his new head coach goes back over 15 years to when he was a player at Texas State under Reeve, an assistant coach at the university.

“I really enjoyed him. He’s one of the good guys and I look forward to working with him,” Ford said about Reeve.

Ford takes over the role from Jeff Hurta, who will also stay on staff under Reeve.

Prior to joining the Apaches in 2022, Ford served as the offensive coordinator at Leander Rouse for a year, and at New Braunfels Canyon for three years.

A big focus for Ford during the 2023-24 season will be the Titans’ offensive line.

“I really do enjoy coaching the offensive line,” Ford said. “To get five guys to work together and to buy into being that physical presence on the field, we need to be ready to move people.”

“We come from similar backgrounds and similar offensive philosophies. I think his experience and what he brings from the offensive line standpoint is obviously really important,” Reeve said about Ford. “His offensive schemes are similar to what we’re doing and I think he’s going to come in and bring a lot to this team.”