Touchdown after touchdown, Victoria East quarterback Jadon Williams celebrated with his receivers under the scorching Texas summer heat.
During the team's 7-on-7 games against Yoakum and Victoria West, the rising senior threw multiple touchdown passes during the team's two victories.
Victoria East, along with Victoria West, Yoakum and Calhoun all gathered at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday for a round of 7-on-7 football.
With the first day of regular season practice quickly approaching on August 1, the Titans used their 7-on-7 matchups to sharpen their tools for the upcoming season.
“The thing about 7-on-7 is that it’s not football by a long shot, but it really gives us an opportunity to work on skills and implement our offense and defense,” said Victoria East head coach Roland Gonzalez.
Although head coaches aren’t able to coach their teams during 7-on-7 competition, Gonzalez was still watching from the sidelines as his receiving core put on an impressive performance.
“The level of our consistency is getting better,” he said. “I didn’t see a whole lot of dropped balls out there and that is a big positive for us.”
Gonzalez was just as impressed by the showing from his rising senior quarterback.
“His level of consistency has just gotten a whole lot better. He’s more consistent with his reads and putting the ball where it needs to be for the receivers to be able to catch it.” Gonzalez said about Williams. “He’s really comfortable with the position right now, and I think that (Tuesday) was a good demonstration of his ability to throw deep and short.”
As a junior with the Titans, Williams threw for 1,874 yards, and rushed for another 1,167 yards.
Williams hopes to find similar success in his senior season, where he will be alongside a team that he is very familiar with.
“I’ve been with this group of guys since our 7th grade year and this is the class of 2023 now, so it’s really about just showing everybody what we’re capable of,” Williams said.
Gonzalez is grateful for the chemistry that his team has built going into the 2023 season.
“The thing about this group of guys is that they are all friends,” he said. “They hang out with eachother off the field as well as on and anytime you have that type of closeness on the team it can’t do anything but help you.”
However, Gonzalez thinks that his team can still use their remaining 7-on-7 games to improve in other aspects of their game.
“I think we need to continue to get better on offense, and break on the ball more consistently on defense,” Gonzalez said.
Victoria East will close out their 7-on-7 competition on June 28 at Memorial Stadium.
