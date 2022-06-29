Touchdown after touchdown, Victoria East quarterback Jadon Williams celebrated with his receivers under the scorching summer sun.

During the team's 7on7 games against Yoakum and Victoria West on June 21 at Memorial Stadium, Williams threw multiple touchdown passes that led to two victories.

East, West, Yoakum and Calhoun have played rounds of 7on7 games over the last month.

With the first day of practice quickly approaching, the Titans used the 7on7 games to sharpen their skills for the upcoming season.

“The thing about 7on7 is that it’s not football by a long shot," said East coach Roland Gonzalez, "but it really gives us an opportunity to work on skills and implement our offense and defense."

Gonzalez was watching from the sidelines as his receiving corps put on an impressive performance.

“The level of our consistency is getting better,” he said. “I didn’t see a whole lot of dropped balls out there and that is a big positive for us.”

Gonzalez was just as impressed by the showing from his senior quarterback.

“His level of consistency has just gotten a whole lot better, Gonzalez said. "He’s more consistent with his reads and putting the ball where it needs to be for the receivers to be able to catch it. He’s really comfortable with the position right now, and I think that was a good demonstration of his ability to throw deep and short.”

Williams threw for 1,874 yards, and rushed for another 1,167 yards during his junior season.

Williams is looking forward to playing another season with his teammates.

“I’ve been with this group of guys since our seventh-grade year and this is the Class of 2023 now, so it’s really about just showing everybody what we’re capable of,” Williams said.

Gonzalez sees the chemistry the Titans have built as a plus going into the season.

“The thing about this group of guys is that they are all friends,” he said. “They hang out with each other off the field as well as on and anytime you have that type of closeness on the team it can’t do anything but help you.”

The Titans' performance in 7on7 gave Gonzalez an idea of what to work on when practice begin.

“I think we need to continue to get better on offense, and break on the ball more consistently on defense,” he said.