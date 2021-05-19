For the second straight year, Victoria East will not have a spring football game.
"Due to the inclement weather conditions the spring game has been canceled," said East head coach Roland Gonzalez. "The UIL gives a certain amount of time to get everything in and we're pushing towards the end of it. Right now there's no indication as to when the weather's going to let up."
Gonzalez also cited trouble scheduling game times at Memorial Stadium as another factor in the decision to cancel rather than postpone the spring game.
This news comes after East did not practice at all during the week of May 14 due to what Gonzalez described as an "in-house matter," but he declined further explanation.
East also had its spring game canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
