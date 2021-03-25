CUERO — Logan Garis spent a good part of the summer running at his grandmother’s house in Port Lavaca.
C’Niana Randle kept busy as a member of the Sho’ Up ’N Sho Out track club in Victoria.
The work the Victoria East teammates did is paying off on the track.
Garis, a junior, and Randle, a freshman, each won the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays on Thursday night at Gobbler Stadium.
Garis was the meet’s high-point boy, scoring 23 points. Goliad’s Karleigh Hill earned high-point honors for the girls, scoring 37 points.
“You’ve just got to work hard to improve your times,” Garis said. “Probably the biggest thing for me was training during the summer 5 to 6 hours, four days a week. I worked out hard during the summer.”
Garis had a time of 11.01 seconds in the 100, and ran a 21.89 in the 200.
“I’m trying to PR in every race,” Garis said. “My first goal is to win and the second is to PR. I didn’t break 11 (in the 100). I want to break 11 every meet I run.”
Garis currently leads the area in the 100, and his time Thursday puts him second in the 200.
“My goal for this year is to make it to regional since we didn’t have anything last year,” he said. “I don’t really know where I’m at. I want to make state this year, but if it’s kind of like I don’t know.”
Randle isn’t intimidated by running against more experienced runners.
“No sir, it doesn’t matter,” she said. “I like the competition.”
Randle had a time of 12.36 in the 100, and a personal best of 25.97 in the 200. She currently leads the area with a 100 time of 11.92.
“I want to try and run 11.5 in the 100,” she said, “and in the 200, I was hoping to get a 26 flat or a 25.”
Randle also runs a leg on the Lady Titans’ 400 relay and long jumps. But her favorite races are the sprints.
“My favorite race is the 100,” Randle said, “but I think I’m better in the 200.”
Doing her best
Refugio’s Jai’lin King was a late entry into the meet, hoping to get in some work for next week’s District 31-2A meet.
King not only won two gold medals and one silver medal, she also set personal bests in the long jump and triple jump.
King won the high jump with a leap of 5-feet, 6-inches, which is short of her area best of 5-8.
“I feel like the height is there,” she said. “I just need to work on my run. Sometimes I feel comfortable and sometimes I don’t. If I feel comfortable, I’m going to have a good jump. If I don’t feel comfortable, you never know what’s going to happen.”
King won the long jump with a personal best of 19-3, which bettered her personal and area best of 18-10.25. She finished second behind Goliad’s Kyla Hill (37-8) with a triple jump of 36-feet.
“I don’t really practice the long jump that much,” she said. “I’ve been trying to learn triple jump the right way. I also practice the high jump so a lot of my time is to those two events.”
King won the gold medal at the state meet in the high jump as a freshman and a silver medal in the long jump as a sophomore before the COVID-19 meet wiped out last year’s state meet.
“I’m further ahead this year than I have been any other years,” King said. “I don’t really think about being a senior. I don’t think about it at all. I just go.”
Warriors win boys title
Victoria West won the boys team title with 120 points, Cuero was second with 110 points and Yoakum and Rockport-Fulton tied for third with 95 points.
Rockport-Fulton won the girls team title 150.5 points, Goliad was second 135 points, and Cuero was third with 125 points.
