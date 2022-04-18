Victoria East did not lack motivation as it took the field Monday for its first spring practice.
All the Titans had to do was look back at last season.
East finished 6-4, but missed the playoffs for the second time in the last three years.
“It was kind of tough,” said wide receiver Thomas Vargas, who will be a senior in the fall. “We didn’t go as far as we thought we were. But I think this year, that right there is going to drive us.”
The Titans will be an experienced team, as they return eight starters on offense and six on defense.
“We’ve got a lot of guys coming back,” said East coach Roland Gonzalez. “We’re really focusing on the guys who have not been on varsity. We’re looking at guys who are going to be competing for slots that we have open.”
The Titans won’t practice with pads on until Thursday — they’ll have Wednesday off for the area track and field meet.
“It feels good to be out here,” Vargas said. “We’ve all been excited, anxious and ready, and we’ve been talking about it this last week.”
Gonzalez wants the players to maintain their enthusiasm throughout the spring.
“One of the things about spring ball is it can get really monotonous so you’ve got to be careful about how you do things,” he said. “Obviously, we’re looking for guys who are going to be physical, who are smart, who are able to pick up and retain the schemes that we’re running, and also guys who are going to be good teammates.”
Cornerback Brysyn Gardner, who will be a senior in the fall, views teamwork as the key to a successful season.
“The morale is high,” he said. “We’re going to try and go far and do better this year. We need to focus on teamwork and get everything down in our minds, the plays and everything.”
Gonzalez wants the Titans to be ready to go in the fail when they finish spring practice.
“One is routine,” he said. “We want to maintain consistency with what we’re doing. It’s like I tell the guys, ‘We’ve got to get our work done now.’ When we get back, it’s fast and furious and before you know it we’re scrimmaging Bay City.”
