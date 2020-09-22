Victoria East could not have asked for a better start against Corpus Christi Moody.
But the Lady Titans would have preferred a more desirable finish.
East won the first two sets before Moody captured three connective wins to escape with a 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 25-18, 12-15 District 29-5A victory Tuesday night at the East gym.
The Lady Titans fell to 0-3 overall and in district play.
“We played well but our energy level has to stay up,” said East sophomore Abigail DeDear. “We had a lot of hitting errors and serving errors. We have to take a step forward and learn from this.”
Victoria East’s Abigail DeDear on tonight’s loss to Corpus Christi Moody and how the Lady Titans plan to bounce back Friday against Corpus Christi King. DeDear finished with 10 kills to lead the team. @VEHSTitanVB pic.twitter.com/WDJUyPJG5i— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 23, 2020
DeDear led the way for East by finishing with 10 kills, 11 digs and 1 block.
Behind DeDear and Olivia Conley, East overcame a 8-1 deficit to capture a win in the first set on a kill by Conley, who finished with 9 kills and 3 aces.
Victoria East wins the first set, 25-22. Olivia Conley tips in the game-winning point from Abigail DeDear. pic.twitter.com/6YDNIECyFH— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 22, 2020
The momentum carried into the second set behind DeDear, Conley, Hayden Ramirez (25 digs, 7 kills, 4 aces) and McKenzie Martinez (28 digs, 5 kills, 1 ace).
Moody fought back to take a 19-16 lead but East finished the second set on a 8-1 run and won the set on a kill by Martinez.
McKenzie Martinez @kenz_martinez3 wins the second set for Victoria East, 25-20. Martinez finished with the final two points of the set. pic.twitter.com/rxTSfS0rQz— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 23, 2020
“We played well as a team tonight,” DeDear said. “I feel like we are growing into the team that we need to be. It might be slow, but it’s happening.”
Things went downhill for the Lady in the Titans in the third set behind hitting and serving errors.
The Lady Trojans took advantage by jumping out to a 6-2 lead. East fought back tying the set at 16 on a kill by Martinez.
But Moody finished on a 7-1 run to force a fourth set.
“It’s part of the process,” said East coach Shaun Miller. “The good thing is that we’re playing at a high-energy level. We let down once in a while when we have a lead, but we have to keep the energy up. If we do that, the rest will come with the process.”
Victoria East first-year coach Shaun Miller on the loss to Moody. pic.twitter.com/5JcR5gOXkz— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 23, 2020
The Lady Trojans jumped out to a 15-3 lead in the fourth set but once again, the Lady Titans didn’t go down without a fight.
Ramirez, Trinity Morris (18 digs, 5 kills, 26 assists, 4 aces), DeDear, Martinez and the hustle of Devanie Armstrong (42 digs) brought East within three at 21-18.
But the Lady Trojans scored four straight points to force a fifth and final set.
The fifth set came down to the wire after the Lady Titans and Lady Trojans were tied at 10.
Moody went on to close the set and the match on a 5-2 run.
“They’re all a bunch of young kids,” Miller said. “There’s no seniors out here. They have to keep working and building from what they’ve been doing. They’re doing good things, and everything is close. But we have to keep working at it.”
Trinity Morris sets up Hayden Ramirez. Moody now leads 13-11 in the first set. @VEHSTitanVB pic.twitter.com/wbpL1XUixm— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 22, 2020
East will look for its first win of the season on Friday when they play Corpus Christi King.
The Lady Mustangs are coming off four-set loss to Corpus Christi Carroll.
“We have to keep our energy up for sure,” DeDear said. “We have to get out there and stay focused and if we get up, finish.”
District 29-5A
CC Moody 22 20 25 25 15
Victoria East 25 25 20 18 10
Highlights: (E) Devanie Armstrong 42 digs; Sarah Castaneda 11 digs, 13 assists; Olivia Conley 7 digs, 9 kills, 3 aces; Abigail DeDear 11 digs, 10 kills, 1 block; McKenzie Martinez 28 digs, 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 block; Trinity Morris 18 digs, 5 kills, 26 assists, 4 aces; Hayden Ramirez 25 digs, 7 kills, 4 aces; Regan Redding 5 digs, 1 ace; Anahi Sugaki 1 dig, 3 kills. Record: Victoria East 0-3. JV: East 2-0. Freshman: 2-0.
