After suffering a blowout loss at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial last week, Victoria East was looking for a bounce back game to start a three-week homestand.
Facing an undefeated Flour Bluff team, East matched the Hornets point for point the entire game and came away with the 30-28 upset win on Friday night.
TJ Vargas' 33-yard touchdown catch from Jadon Williams put the Titans ahead in the fourth quarter and the defense forced an intentional grounding safety from Flour Bluff to secure the victory.
East's rushing attack carried the Titans on the night as Williams rushed for over 100-yards and a touchdown, while Ja Carrien Giles added two touchdowns on the ground.
Flour Bluff quarterback Nash Villegas led the Hornets with four rushing touchdowns.
East next plays Victoria West on Friday at Victoria Memorial Stadium. East will be the away team.
For a full recap of the Titans and the Hornets, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or Advosports.com.
