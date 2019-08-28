YOAKUM — Following are Victoria East and Victoria West results from Saturday’s Yoakum Cross Country Invitational.
Boys
Team: 5, East, 159.
Individual: 4, Bryce Tomasek, East, 15:17.52; 29, Jeremy Jenkins, East, 17:33.45; 40, Lucas Falcon, East, 18:07.92; 42, Ethan Fontanez, East, 18:15.24; 44, Josue DeLeon, West, 18:21.36; 66, Geo Trevino, East, 20:17.14; 69, Grant Biles, 20:31.39.
Girls
Team: 10, East, 236.
Individual: 8, Isabella Roth, East, 9:37.19; 39, Hannah Tyler, 10:21.69; 49, Kailee Marques, West, 10:39.70; 58, Moriah Chicamcham, East, 10:56.66; 72, Kanella Cohen, West, 11:19.36; 78, Evelyn Garcia, East, 11:28.03; 79, Meghan Brown, East, 11:29.47;81, Taylor Hernandez, East, 11:30.98.
Team totals:
