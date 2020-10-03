EL CAMPO — Following are results from Saturday’s swim meet between Victoria East, Victoria West and El Campo.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
1, El Campo High School ‘A’ (Little, Juliann FR, Wallis, Riley FR, Evans,
Allison SO, Evans, Rachel SO), 2:20.08. 2, Victoria East ‘A’ (Traxler, Reagan
10, Belvin, Audry 09, Tovar, Angelyn 12, Hagan, Julia 09), 2:26.89. 3, El
Campo High School ‘B’ (Vasquez, Juliana FR, You, Alexandria JR, Respondek,
Riley SR, Molina, Madisyn SR), 2:34.24.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
1, El Campo High School ‘A’ (Beal, Kaden FR, Garner, Gage SR, Garner, Zane SO,
Cook, Dylan SO), 1:56.22. 2, Victoria West ‘A’ (Zamykal, Zachary 10, Shamma,
Samir 10, Alonzo, Samuel 11, James, Andy 10), 2:04.19.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
1, Travis, Shelby, VICW, 2:20.87. 2, Belvin, Audry, VICE, 2:43.54. 3, Vasquez,
Juliana, ELCA, 2:54.46.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
1, Zamykal, Zachary, VICW, 2:11.84.
Girls 200 Yard IM
1, Tovar, Angelyn, VICE, 2:51.68. 2, Respondek, Riley, ELCA, 3:01.81.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
1, Evans, Rachel, ELCA, 28.39. 2, Wallis, Riley, ELCA, 30.13. 3, Evans,
Allison, ELCA, 30.81. 4, Hagan, Julia, VICE, 32.00. 5, Garza, Arianna, VICE,
33.23. 6, Bashaw, Katherine, VICW, 35.40. 7, Tschoepe, Ashlie, VICW, 37.29. 8,
Robinson, Arianna, VICE, 52.66. --, You, Alexandria, ELCA, X32.39. --, Molina,
Madisyn, ELCA, X34.39. --, Frisbie, Ciara, ELCA, X35.06.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
1, Garner, Gage, ELCA, 22.78. 2, Cook, Dylan, ELCA, 27.39. 3, James, Andy,
VICW, 28.14. 4, Vallejo, David, ELCA, 28.57. 5, Florida, John, VICW, 29.75.
Girls 1 mtr Diving
1, Sanchez, Janesca, VICE, 95.32. 2, Horelka-Posey, Frances, VICE, 92.10.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
1, Tovar, Angelyn, VICE, 1:15.00.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
1, Garner, Zane, ELCA, 58.98. 2, Alonzo, Samuel, VICW, 1:08.03. 3, Vallejo,
David, ELCA, 1:16.09.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
1, Travis, Shelby, VICW, 1:01.76. 2, Evans, Rachel, ELCA, 1:03.55. 3, Hagan,
Julia, VICE, 1:07.58. 4, Little, Juliann, ELCA, 1:08.97. 5, Garza, Arianna,
VICE, 1:16.42. 6, Bashaw, Katherine, VICW, 1:22.68. 7, Molina, Madisyn, ELCA,
1:24.76. --, Frisbie, Ciara, ELCA, X1:23.17.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
1, Cook, Dylan, ELCA, 1:00.81. 2, Horelka-Posey, Caden, VICE, 1:05.99. 3,
James, Andy, VICW, 1:06.23. 4, Beal, Kaden, ELCA, 1:06.29. 5, Florida, John,
VICW, 1:06.60. 6, Adrean, Benjamin, VICW, 1:06.79.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
1, Respondek, Riley, ELCA, 7:26.84. 2, Traxler, Reagan, VICE, 8:09.30.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle
1, VanGundy, Townes, VICE, 6:01.41. 2, Alonzo, Samuel, VICW, 6:01.72. 3,
Shamma, Samir, VICW, 6:14.89.
Girls 200-Yard Freestyle Relay
1, El Campo High School ‘A’ (Little, Juliann FR, Evans, Allison SO, Wallis,
Riley FR, Evans, Rachel SO), 2:05.37. 2, Victoria West ‘A’ (Tschoepe, Ashlie
10, DeBord, McKenna 09, Bashaw, Katherine 11, Travis, Shelby 09), 2:25.33. 3,
Victoria East ‘A’ (Robinson, Arianna 09, Hagan, Julia 09, Garza, Arianna 11,
Tovar, Angelyn 12), 2:27.31.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1, El Campo High School ‘A’ (Garner, Zane SO, Vallejo, David JR, Cook, Dylan
SO, Garner, Gage SR), 1:43.73. 2, Victoria West ‘A’ (James, Andy 10, Shamma,
Samir 10, Alonzo, Samuel 11, Zamykal, Zachary 10), 1:48.23.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
1, Little, Juliann, ELCA, 1:21.20. 2, Vasquez, Juliana, ELCA, 1:26.01. 3,
Traxler, Reagan, VICE, 1:32.40. 4, Tschoepe, Ashlie, VICW, 1:36.93.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
1, VanGundy, Townes, VICE, 1:02.84. 2, Garner, Zane, ELCA, 1:04.30. 3,
Zamykal, Zachary, VICW, 1:06.73. 4, Beal, Kaden, ELCA, 1:15.46. 5, Adrean,
Benjamin, VICW, 1:26.65.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
1, Wallis, Riley, ELCA, 1:24.89. 2, Evans, Allison, ELCA, 1:31.97. 3, Belvin,
Audry, VICE, 1:32.79. 4, DeBord, McKenna, VICW, 1:44.10. 5, You, Alexandria,
ELCA, 1:49.67.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke
1, Garner, Gage, ELCA, 1:08.87. 2, Horelka-Posey, Caden, VICE, 1:20.85. 3,
Shamma, Samir, VICW, 1:23.69.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1, El Campo High School ‘A’ (Vasquez, Juliana FR, Respondek, Riley SR,
Frisbie, Ciara SO, Molina, Madisyn SR), 5:28.11. 2, Victoria West ‘A’
(Tschoepe, Ashlie 10, DeBord, McKenna 09, Bashaw, Katherine 11, Travis, Shelby
09), 5:41.50. 3, Victoria East ‘A’ (Robinson, Arianna 09, Traxler, Reagan 10,
Garza, Arianna 11, Belvin, Audry 09), 5:57.14.
