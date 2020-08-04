Shaun Miller is no stranger to coaching.
He’s coached a combination of high school volleyball, basketball and softball for 24 years with stops in Minnesota and Texas.
Miller will be in Victoria for his 25th season after being named the head volleyball coach at Victoria East for the 2020 season.
Miller, 57, was named head coach in May and will replace Autumn Lance, who coached the Lady Titans for one season.
“I was excited because I wanted get back near the coast,” Miller said. “I knew coach (Yulonda Wimbish-North) when I was in Calhoun, and her being the girls’ coordinator, I knew it would help make the transition easy.”
Miller coached basketball at Calhoun from 2014-2016. He also coached at Azle to be closer to his son before retiring for three years.
After talks with his family, Miller returned to coaching in 2019 as the head volleyball coach of Gateway College Prep High School in Georgetown.
Miller led the Lady Gators to the area round of the playoffs for the first time in program history.
Miller had similar success at his hometown of Onamia, Minn. by leading the Lady Panthers to the playoffs for the first time in school history.
He hopes to continue that tradition at East by helping the program return to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
The Lady Titans finished 12-25 last season and posted a 5-11 record in District 30-5A.
“I think we have some kids with really good volleyball IQs,” Miller said. “We have some really good athletes. We aren’t very big with my biggest athlete being 5-foot-10, but the kids are very receptive. They’ve worked hard during the five days I was with them. They were coachable and excited to be here.”
The Lady Titans had to push back their season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but plan to open play Sept. 12 at home against Shiner St. Paul.
East opens district play Sept. 15 on the road against Corpus Christi Carroll.
“We’re very excited to have coach Miller coming on board,” said VISD Athletic Director Spencer Gantt. “He has a great track record of not only volleyball, but also as a basketball coach.”
