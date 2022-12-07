The Victoria East Titans and Victoria West Warriors have been selected as finalists for the Dave Campbell's Texas Football Community Connection School of the Year award presented by Optimum.
Victoria resident Gary Moses was recognized for his service to the East and West communities on a Zoom call and presented with the Community Connector Award.
Fifteen schools in Texas are competing for the award, and the school with the most online votes will win a $2,500 donation.
Voting is open through Jan. 20 at texasfootball.com/optimum.