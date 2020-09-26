Following are results from Saturday's swim meet between Victoria East and Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Carroll.
Team Results
Girls
1. Victoria East, 73; 2. Corpus Christi Carroll Corpus Christi Carroll, 44; 3. Victoria West, 30.
Boys
1. Victoria West, 94; 2. Victoria East, 14; 3. Corpus Christi Carroll, 10.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
1, Victoria East 'A' (Sanchez, Janesca 11, Belvin, Audry 09, Tovar, Angelyn
12, Hagan, Julia 09), 2:22.64. Victoria West 'A' (Tschoepe, Ashlie 10, DeBord, McKenna 09, Travis, Shelby 09.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
1, Victoria West 'A' (Zamykal, Zachary 10, Rainey, Branton 11, Alonzo, Samuel
11, Nunley, Ross 11), 1:55.85.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
1, Rainey, Branton, West, 1:58.78.
Girls 200 Yard IM
1, Tovar, Angelyn, East, 2:53.27.
Boys 200 Yard IM
1, Zamykal, Zachary, West, 2:33.61.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
1, Travis, Shelby, West, 28.06. 2, Sanchez, Janesca, East, 32.03. 3, Belvin,
Audry, East, 33.54.
West, 37.61. 6, McMahon, Chelsea, Carroll, 43.38. 7, Robinson, Arianna, East
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
1, Nunley, Ross, West, 23.41. 2, VanGundy, Townes, East, 25.55. 3, James,
Andy, West, 27.60. 4, Adrean, Benjamin, West, 30.46.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
1, Tovar, Angelyn, East, 1:16.32.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
1, Alonzo, Samuel, West, 1:10.17.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
1, Travis, Shelby, West, 1:03.28. 2, Garza, Arianna, VICE, 1:15.85. 3,
Traxler, Reagan, East, 1:18.75. 4, Bashaw, Katherine, VICW, 1:21.90. 5, Cano,
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
1, Zamykal, Zachary, West, 55.16. 2, Shamma, Samir, West, 1:00.99. 3, Florida,
John, West, 1:10.42.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
1, Hagan, Julia, East, 6:37.48. 2, Belvin, Audry, East, 7:46.17. 5, Tschoepe,
Ashlie, West, 8:52.02.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle
1, Rainey, Branton, West, 5:53.47. 2, Alonzo, Samuel, West, 6:02.04.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1, Victoria West 'A' (Tschoepe, Ashlie 10, DeBord, McKenna 09, Bashaw,
Katherine 11, Travis, Shelby 09), 2:32.52. 3, Victoria East 'A' (Robinson, Arianna 09, Villerreal, Jaz'Mine 09,
Traxler, Reagan 10, Garza, Arianna 11), 2:39.81.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1, Victoria West 'A' (Florida, John , Adrean, Benjamin 10, Shamma, Samir 10, James, Andy 10), 1:56.93.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
1, Sanchez, Janesca, East, 1:22.38. 2, Traxler, Reagan, East, 1:30.78. West, 1:37.21. 5,
Reneau, Audrey, Carroll, 1:52.68.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
1, Nunley, Ross, West, 1:00.16. 2, VanGundy, Townes, East, 1:02.17. 3, Adrean,
Benjamin, West, 1:31.07.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
4, DeBord, McKenna, West, 1:53.51.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke
1, Horelka-Posey, Caden, East, 1:19.69. 2, Shamma, Samir, West, 1:20.97. 3,
James, Andy, West, 1:23.85. 4, Florida, John, West, 1:37.36.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1, Victoria East 'A' (Hagan, Julia 09, Tovar, Angelyn 12, Belvin, Audry 09,
Sanchez, Janesca 11), 4:47.59. 2, Corpus Christi Carroll 'A' (Soliz, Liberty
10, Jones, Allison 12, Guerrero, Gabriela 9, Santiago, Mia 11), 5:34.44.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1, Victoria West 'A' (Nunley, Ross 11, Alonzo, Samuel 11, Zamykal, Zachary 10,
Rainey, Branton 11), 3:51.39.
