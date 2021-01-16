Following are the results from Friday and Saturday's swim meet between Victoria East and Victoria West vs. El Campo and Hallettsville
Team Results
Girls
1. El Campo, 77; 2. Victoria East, 50; 3. Hallettsville, 28; 4. Victoria West, 14.
Boys
1. Victoria West, 77; 2. El Campo, 67; 3. Victoria East, 16.
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
1, El Campo High School 'A' (Little, Juliann 09, Wallis, Riley 09, Beal, Kendall 11, Evans, Rachel 10), 2:07.17. 2, Victoria East 'A' (Sanchez, Janesca 11, Belvin, Audry 09, Tovar, Angelyn 12, Hagan, Julia 09), 2:21.26.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
1, El Campo High School 'A' (Beal, Kaden 09, Garner, Gage 12, Garner, Zane 10, Whittington, Carson 11), 1:50.98. 2, Victoria West 'A' (Zamykal, Zachary 10, Rainey, Branton 11, Alonzo, Samuel 11, Nunley, Ross 11), 1:53.57.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle
1, Travis, Shelby, VICW, 2:14.00. 2, Lundy, Lauren, HALV, 2:21.90. 3, Evans, Grace, ELCA, 2:37.12. 4, Vasquez, Juliana, ELCA, 2:52.26. 5, Frisbie, Ciara, ELCA, 2:58.66.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle
1, Rainey, Branton, VICW, 2:00.89. 2, James, Andy, VICW, 2:19.07. 3, Adrean, Benjamin, VICW, 2:22.51. 4, Beal, Kaden, ELCA, 2:54.10.
Girls 200 Yard IM
1, Tovar, Angelyn, VICE, 2:45.73. 2, Evans, Allison, ELCA, 2:52.02. 3, Respondek, Riley, ELCA, 3:08.74.
Boys 200 Yard IM
1, VanGundy, Townes, VICE, 2:24.01. 2, Zamykal, Zachary, VICW, 2:30.22. 3, Florida, John, VICW, 2:40.14. 4, Vallejo, David, ELCA, 2:42.21.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle
1, Beal, Kendall, ELCA, 26.98. 2, Wagner, Bailee, HALV, 27.54. 3, Evans, Rachel, ELCA, 29.03. 4, Little, Juliann, ELCA, 29.13. 5, Garza, Arianna, VICE, 32.49. 6, Tschoepe, Ashlie, VICW, 34.91. 7, Villerreal, Jaz'Mine, VICE, 35.48.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle
1, Garner, Gage, ELCA, 23.41. 2, Nunley, Ross, VICW, 23.45. 3, Whittington, Carson, ELCA, 24.27. 4, Cook, Dylan, ELCA, 26.01. 5, Mickelson, Harris, ELCA, x26.09. 6, James, Andy, VICW, 26.83.
Girls 1 mtr Diving
1, Sanchez, Janesca, VICE, 253.27. 2, Foegelle, Holly, ELCA, 234.83. 3, Wallis, Riley, ELCA, 224.03. 4, Horelka-Posey, Frances, VICE, 216.38. --, Fitzgerald, Fiona, VICW, DQ.
Boys 1 mtr Diving
1, Ajrami, Rami, VICW, 271.06. 2, Luke, Tanner, VICW, 263.33.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly
1, Tovar, Angelyn, VICE, 1:13.91. 2, Respondek, Riley, ELCA, 1:23.75.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly
1, Garner, Zane, ELCA, 1:01.04. 2, Vallejo, David, ELCA, 1:09.64. 3, Shamma, Samir, VICW, 1:10.29.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle
1, Edmonds, Callie, HALV, 55.07. 2, Travis, Shelby, VICW, 57.92. 3, Evans, Rachel, ELCA, 1:01.72. 4, Lundy, Lauren, HALV, 1:02.68. 5, Hagan, Julia, VICE, 1:07.47. 6, Evans, Grace, ELCA, 1:12.08. 7, Frisbie, Ciara, ELCA, 1:14.86. 8, Traxler, Reagan, VICE, 1:17.20. 9, Villerreal, Jaz'Mine, VICE, 1:19.70. 10, DeBord, McKenna, VICW, 1:48.91.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle
1, Nunley, Ross, VICW, 52.76. 2, Zamykal, Zachary, VICW, 55.39. 3, Cook, Dylan, ELCA, 56.52. 4, Whittington, Carson, ELCA, 59.11. 5, Horelka-Posey, Caden, VICE, 1:03.70. 6, Andruss, Charlie, VICW, 1:08.98. 7, Cruz, Adrian, ELCA, 1:14.29.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle
1, Hagan, Julia, VICE, 6:28.35. 2, Belvin, Audry, VICE, 7:23.37. 3, Tschoepe, Ashlie, VICW, 7:48.45.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle
1, Rainey, Branton, VICW, 5:24.53. 2, Alonzo, Samuel, VICW, 5:58.56.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1, El Campo High School 'A' (Evans, Rachel 10, Wallis, Riley 09, Little, Juliann 09, Beal, Kendall 11), 1:55.35. 2, El Campo High School 'B' (Evans, Grace 12, Evans, Allison 10, Frisbie, Ciara 10, Respondek, Riley 12), 2:11.14. 3, Victoria East 'A' (Villerreal, Jaz'Mine 09, Belvin, Audry 09, Traxler, Reagan 10, Garza, Arianna 11), 2:17.17.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
1, El Campo High School 'A' (Whittington, Carson 11, Cook, Dylan 10, Garner, Zane 10, Garner, Gage 12), 1:37.89. 2, Victoria West 'A' (Rainey, Branton 11, Zamykal, Zachary 10, Shamma, Samir 10, Nunley, Ross 11), 1:39.67.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke
1, Wagner, Bailee, HALV, 1:07.05. 2, Beal, Kendall, ELCA, 1:08.32. 3, Little, Juliann, ELCA, 1:13.80. 4, Sanchez, Janesca, VICE, 1:19.35. 5, Vasquez, Juliana, ELCA, 1:24.64. 6, Traxler, Reagan, VICE, 1:29.69.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke
1, VanGundy, Townes, VICE, 1:02.49. 2, Garner, Zane, ELCA, 1:04.38. 3, Beal, Kaden, ELCA, 1:12.46. 4, Florida, John, VICW, 1:19.15. 5, Andruss, Charlie, VICW, 1:21.98. 6, Adrean, Benjamin, VICW, 1:27.66.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke
1, Edmonds, Callie, HALV, 1:13.37. 2, Wallis, Riley, ELCA, 1:18.56. 3, Evans, Allison, ELCA, 1:29.82. 4, Belvin, Audry, VICE, 1:36.51. 5, DeBord, McKenna, VICW, 1:42.75.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke
1, Garner, Gage, ELCA, 1:06.77. 2, Shamma, Samir, VICW, 1:15.61. 3, Horelka-Posey, Caden, VICE, 1:16.78.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1, Victoria East 'A' (Hagan, Julia 09, Sanchez, Janesca 11, Garza, Arianna 11, Tovar, Angelyn 12), 4:39.75. 2, El Campo High School 'A' (Evans, Grace 12, Evans, Allison 10, Frisbie, Ciara 10, Respondek, Riley 12), 4:53.99.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
1, El Campo High School 'A' (Vallejo, David 11, Beal, Kaden 09, Mickelson, Harris 12, Cook, Dylan 10), 4:06.99. 2, Victoria West 'A' (Alonzo, Samuel 11, Florida, John , Adrean, Benjamin 10, James, Andy 10), 4:10.82.
