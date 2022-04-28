The cold and windy conditions at El Campo’s Ricebird Stadium didn’t seem to bother Victoria East’s Logan Garis.

Garis won the 100-meter dash at the Ricebird Relays in March in a time of 10.51 seconds – the best in the area this season.

But Garis’ fortunes took a turn for the worse in the 200-meter dash.

“It kind of just happened,” Garis said. “I felt completely fine coming around the curve. I was just about to turn it up. I was coming around the curve and I was ‘OK, I’m about to get that speed and shoot into it,’ and then It felt like a sharp pain.”

Garis sprained the hamstring in his left leg and has been working hard to get back into top form.

“I have been going full out,” he said. “It hasn’t felt the same. I changed my mechanics so it kind of makes sense. I’ve been trying to get more used to it.”

Garis finished fourth in the 100 at the Districts 29/30-5A area meet in a time of 11.53, and also ran the anchor leg on the 400 relay that finished third in a time of 43.84.

He qualified in both events for the Region IV-5A meet that begins Friday at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.

Garis, a senior, also competed at last year’s regional meet and knows this is his last chance to make it to the state meet.

“You’ve just got to put in the work and get the result you want,” he said. “I’m more worried about time when it comes to regional than place. I want to run a certain time. That might come with a certain place.”

Garis was a distance runner when he joined the track and field team at East as a freshman. He ran the 1,600 and 3,200, but the coaches noticed his finishing kick.

“I used to sprint the last 200 of the mile and the two mile, and they had less sprinters,” he said. “I transitioned into a sprinter one day and just stayed as a sprinter.”

Garis was back on the track jogging within two weeks of his injury, but the rehabilitation has been a process.

“It was mostly rehab and trusting what the trainers were telling me,” he said. “There was a bunch of stretching and stuff like that. It was rehab, stretching and seeing what percentage you’re at the next day. You slowly keep building up to get to the percentage where you are good.”

Garis attributes his most recent finishes to struggles coming out of the starting blocks, and his running form more than the injury.

“I actually had to work on technique specific stuff or I would have re-hurt it,” he said. “When I’m running, I’m thinking about technique the whole time. I’m trying to fix myself if I’m doing something wrong on the run.”

Garis, who hopes to run on the college level, knows qualifying for the state meet will be difficult. But he’s never shied away from a challenge.

“I’m not scared of competition,” he said. "It’s part of the sport. The people who are really fast you remember the next year.”

NOTES: The top two finishers plus the next best time or mark from the state’s four regions will qualify for the state meet. The state meet is scheduled for May 12-14 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.