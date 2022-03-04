YOAKUM — Victoria East’s Logan Garis knows it’s early in the season, but he’s taking nothing for granted.
Garis, a senior, wants to make sure every meet counts.
“I just have to practice harder than last year, know the opponent, and fix the stuff that I need to fix,” he said. “I need to be very focused on the small details.”
Garis is headed in the right direction after winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Tom-Tom Relays on Thursday at Bulldog Stadium.
Garis also ran a leg on the Titans’ 400-meter relay team that finished second to Cuero.
“This is my second meet,” Garis said. “I’m pretty pleased, but I do want to get my times better.”
Garis won the 100 in a time of 11.03 seconds, and the 200 in a time of 22.34.
“I want to fix my block starts,” he said. “They’re not terrible, but they’re not amazing. Today, the cadence was really fast and I kind of gave everybody a step on me. I want to fix my first 50 in the 100, and fix my last 50 in the 200.”
Garis saw good competition in the 100 and 200. He defeated Calhoun’s Tony Hensley in the 100 (11.23), and Cuero’s Devon Blount in the 200 (22.56).
“Sometimes you need competition to see where you’re at overall and how you’re doing,” Garis said.
Step in the right direction
Victoria East’s C’Niaha Randle recently finished playing basketball and the Tom-Tom Relays was her first meet of the season.
Randle, a sophomore, won the 200-meter dash in a time of 26.33 and finished second in the 100 in a time of 12.89.
She also ran a leg on the Lady Titan’s 400 relay that finished third behind El Campo and Cuero.
“I just started like two days ago,” Randle said. “I think I could have done better. But I think it’s just because I’m not really in shape so I can’t go full out. Playing basketball helps a little bit, but not really because they’re two different sports.”
Randle was able to set personal bests in both races as a freshman and wants to do the same this season.
“I want to PR in the 100 and 200,” she said.”I want to try and lower my time by at least a second or two.”
Getting over hurdles
Industrial finished second in the boys team competition with 109 points. Jackson Fluitt and Julius Payton accounted for 26 of those points in the hurdles.
Payton won the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.63 seconds. Fluitt was second in the 110 hurdles in a time of 15.78 and second in the 300 hurdles in a time of 42.08.
“We’re practicing and we’re training, but we’re not trying to kill ourselves because if we train too hard we’re going to be burnt out by regionals,” Fluitt said. “We’re doing a short distance just trying to get our legs just quick and snappy so we can be ready to finish the season.”
Payton is thankful to be able to train with Fluitt, who qualified for the state meet in the 300 hurdles last year.
“It absolutely does,” Payton said. “There is no one I would rather race against. We push each other to the max and I don’t think I would be nearly as good as I am without him.”
Both seniors are hoping to finish their high school careers together at the state meet.
“I feel like I’m just as good as I was last year,” Fluitt said. “I have to improve on that and get better and faster.”
“I’m trying my best to at least improve every week,” Payton said. “That’s my goal really.”
A Tigers’ tale
Sealy won the boys and girls team titles. The Tigers won the boys title with 127 points, Industrial was second with 109, and Victoria East was third with 96.
Sealy claimed the girls team title with 135 points, Yoakum was second with 91, and Calhoun was third with 81.
Other area girls winners were Industrial’s Kate Simons in the 3,200 and 1,600, Calhoun’s Camden Williams in the 100 hurdles, the El Campo 800 relay team, and the Cuero 1,600 relay team.
The Cuero boys won the 1,600 relay.
For complete results go to https://tx.milesplit.com/meets/455993-yoakum-tom-tom-relays-2022/results#.YiGr6fnMI_M
