Emma Koch is in familiar territory.
The Victoria East junior is set to compete at the Class Region IV-5A tournament Wednesday and Thursday at The Golf Club of Texas in San Antonio for the second time.
Last year, Koch missed out on state qualification by one stroke with rounds of 91 and 83.
As Koch makes her final preparations for the Lee Treviño-designed course, she’s ready to lean on the experience of a year ago.
“This year, I’m a lot more confident,” Koch said. “Last year, I really psyched myself out. I thought I was going to have to do better than I normally do. I didn’t go in with a lot of confidence. This year, I’m going in with a lot more confidence. I feel a lot more ready.”
Koch has plenty of experience playing the par-72 course.
She’s played the course a handful of times and will have at least one practice round under her belt before teeing off. She knows she can play long on the course and possibly post a low score.
“It plays to my advantage quite a bit because it plays for a draw and I naturally draw the ball,” Koch said. “So it really does play to my advantage. I feel I can go out there and shoot a good number.”
But qualifying for regional was not easy for Koch.
At the District 29-5A tournament at The Club at Colony Creek, she was battling a sinus infection that left her feeling around 55%.
She managed to grind through and shoot rounds of 84 and 83 to qualify as an individual.
In the more than two weeks since the district tournament, Koch has opted to put more work into her short game as a way to both not overexert herself, but also to shave strokes.
“I’d say that’s my 40-yard shots, maybe some chipping,” Koch said. “That’s something I’m going to need when I go to regionals. I’ve been practicing every day, trying to get back to where I was.”
Despite wins in fall tournaments, Koch shot rounds of 77 and 77 at the Lauren Johnson Memorial Tournament to finish fourth.
She took home individual titles at both Victoria fall tournaments and shot 73 in the first round of the Victoria West Fall Shoot Out in December.
East coach Mike Smith expects more of the same at the regional tournament.
“She’s shown she can do it. There’s no question about it,” Smith said. “She’s played well in a lot of tournaments. The only tournament she struggled in was when she was sick. I think this year, she’ll get the job done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.