Jacob Martinez was not happy when Victoria East missed the playoffs last season.
Martinez took his frustration to the mound this season.
“I wanted my teammates to count on me every time I start,” he said. “I want to go the playoffs since we didn’t go last year. We kind of brought that motivation to this year. That humbled us last year. I just started going off this year because of last year.”
Martinez allowed only one earned run in his three District 30-5A starts before the season was suspended because of COVID-19-related restrictions.
Martinez’s performance will give him the opportunity to continue his baseball career at Coastal Bend College in Beeville next season.
“I just wanted to play baseball and take the JUCO route,” Martinez said. “They have better competition and they have a good staff and good coaches.”
Coastal Bend, a Division III National Junior College Athletic Conference program, took an interest in Martinez before his junior season.
“Coach (Dalton) Rodriguez, who’s an assistant at Coastal Bend (and the son of Stroman graduate Manuel Rodriguez) came by school in December of 2018,” said Victoria East coach Wes Kolle.
“He watched him work out and practice and kind of followed him. Coach (Brian) Bauerle, the head coach, called last week. He wanted an update. Jacob had always said he preferred the JUCO route and staying closer to home. So this is a perfect fit for him.”
Martinez has a 3-0 record with a 0.36 ERA this season. He has pitched 19.2 innings while striking out 41 and walking six.
“He was really was lights out,” Kolle said. “You could just see the maturity and just the mound presence. He had that bulldog mentality that he was in control.”
Martinez hopes the season will resume. He’s been throwing, doing drills and running to stay in shape.
“We’ve talked quite a bit a few times a week, and he’s been throwing and doing what he can,” Kolle said. “He’s always been a hard worker. That’s kind of what’s gotten him there. I’m sure he can play at the next level. Obviously, he’s talented but he works so hard between starts and in the offseason to get himself ready.”
