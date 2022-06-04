Victoria East Brady Parker was a first-team pick on the All-District 29-5A team selected by the coaches.
Parker, a senior, was chosen as a pitcher.
Victoria East senior pitcher Andrew Rivera, senior third baseman Kaden Kolle, and sophomore outfielder Xavier Ortega were named to the second team.
Victoria West senior second baseman Alex Mendieta, and junior outfielder Justis Trenck were selected to the second team.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial senior Xavier Perez was named the district's Most Valuable Player, and Corpus Christi Ray's Orlando Ruiz was chosen as Coach of the Year.
Corpus Christi Moody senior Marley Bernal was named the Utility Player of the Year, Corpus Christi Carroll senior Devin Gutierrez was chosen as Designated Hitter of the Year, and Ray freshman Lucas Tinajero was picked as the Newcomer of the Year.
Earning honorable from East were Caden Mozisek, Josh Shannon, Mason Sockwell, Hunter Baros and Grayson Youngblood.
Receiving honorable mention from West were Dawson Orsak, TK Rollins, Angel Maldonado and Beau Woods.
Most Valuable Player: Xavier Perez, sr., Veterans Memorial
Newcomer of the Year: Lucas Tinajero, fr., Ray
Utility Player: Marley Bernal, sr., Moody
Designated Hitter: Devin Gutierrez, sr., Carroll
Coach of the Year: Orlando Ruiz, Ray
First Team
Pitcher: Nic Mitridis, sr., Carroll; Keevyn Goss, jr., Ray; Christian Martinez, jr., Ray; Tanner Johnson, sr., Veterans Memorial; Brady Parker, sr., Victoria East; Jonathan Everett, sr., Moody.
Catcher: Miguel Everett, sr., Ray.
First Base: Alex Flores, sr., Carroll.
Second Base: Derek Hernandez, sr., Moody; Ben Royo, sr., Veterans Memorial.
Third Base: Easton Hewitt, jr., Carroll.
Shortstop: Easton Dowell, sr., Gregory-Portland.
Outfield: Ryan Rodriguez, jr., Ray; Nick Reyes, sr., Veterans Memorial; Roman Rodriguez, sr., Moody; Chris Chavez, jr., Carroll; Isaac Vidal, sr., Moody; Nate Reyes, jr., King.
Second Team
Pitcher: Robert Moreno, fr., Flour Bluff; Darion Montoya, sr., Ray; Drew Garcia, so., King; Andrew Rivera, sr., East; Noah Turner, jr., Gregory-Portland.
Catcher: Alejandro Guerrero, jr., Veterans Memorial.
First Base: Ernest Valverde, sr., King.
Second Base: Alex Mendieta, sr., West.
Third Base: Kaden Kolle, sr., East.
Shortstop: Jack Bell, jr., Ray.
Outfield: Chris Escamilla, sr., Moody; Luis Morales, sr., Ray; Justis Trenck, jr., West; Colton Hooper, jr., Flour Bluff; Nick Talavera, sr., Ray; Xavier Ortega, so., East.
