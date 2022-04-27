Brady Parker will conclude his high school baseball career Friday when he takes the mound for Victoria East in a District 29-5A game against Corpus Christi Moody at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Field.
Parker is hoping for a similar result as the last time he pitched against Moody in the Titans’ 4-1 win at Riverside Stadium.
“I’m looking for a shutout,” Parker said.
Even if Parker does pitch a shutout, it won’t be enough to extend the season for East, which has been eliminated from the playoffs.
But Parker will continue his baseball career next season after signing a letter of intent with UHV on Wednesday in the East gym.
“It was just realizing how well I pitched this year at our home field,” Parker said, “and knowing that I would be playing there again next year.”
Parker had an outstanding senior season for the Titans as a pitcher and outfielder.
He had a 5-1 record with a 1.39 ERA. He had 47 strikeouts and only 12 walks in 40.1 innings. Parker also hit .291 with three triples, eight doubles and 16 RBIs.
“It’s been such a joy to see him grow and progress as a ballplayer and an athlete,” said East coach Wes Kolle. “We knew from an early age that he was gifted. The potential was there for this day to happen. To see him grow and develop has been really rewarding.
"He’s one of the best center fielders we’ve ever had. I know he’s going to have the opportunity to do both at UHV. I think it’s a great fit for him. I’m happy to see him continue to play at Riverside.”
Parker also played basketball at East, but baseball has always been his favorite sport.
“It’s more complicated to play,” Parker said. “I think it makes it a lot funner to play than basketball.”
Parker’s desire to continue playing baseball grew more intense when he was a sophomore and lost the season to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think that really put a tick in me to not take anything for granted,” he said. “You have to go out and show out every day you can.”
