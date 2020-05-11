Zakari Perry hasn’t been able to play much basketball lately because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But basketball was on Perry’s mind as she gathered with family, friends, and Victoria East coaches and teammates Monday afternoon outside Mumphord’s Place.

Perry made her commitment to play at NCAA Division III Concordia University official.

“The coaches are very well into their students,” said Perry, who visited the Austin campus last year. “They make sure they get there work in class done. They push their student-athletes to help them be better. If I want to play at a higher level, they will help me with that.”

Perry overcame an ankle injury to help the Lady Titans reach the regional quarterfinals this season.

She played in 26 of the team’s 37 games and averaged 8.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

“From last year to this season, I mean, Zakari, she was our motor,” said East coach Yulonda Wimbish-North. “Early in the season, she was going so strong. The ankle injury hurt her just a little bit, but she was able to bring it on at the end.”

Perry appreciates how Wimbish-North and assistant coaches Jan Lahodny and Troy Johnson helped her improve.

“The coaches were always hard on me,” she said. “I realize now today why they pushed me so hard. That’s why I’m here today being able to play the sport I love in college and get a great education.”

Perry is disappointed her senior year was disrupted, but she has fond memories of the time she spent in high school.

“I will always look back and have a smile,” she said. “Everything I put into that school has been wonderful. All the teachers, students, my classmates and coaches pushed me to be where I am today.”

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

