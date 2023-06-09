For the second straight night, the Victoria Generals fell short to the Baton Rouge Rougarou 5-3 at Pete Goldsby Field in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
The pitching staff allowed 12 hits with three pitchers throughout the game.
The University of Texas at San Antonio pitcher Zach Royse got the start for the Generals going four innings and throwing four strikeouts and allowing seven hits, three walks and three earned runs.
Abilene Christian pitcher Blaine Palmer replaced Royse by going three innings with six strikeouts and allowed four hits, one walk and one earned run. Murray State College pitcher Sam Simmons finished the game by going one inning with three walks, one hit and one earned run.
Victoria scored three runs in the first inning to gain a 3-0 lead but failed to add to the scoreboard for the rest of the game. Baton Rouge scored three of its own runs in the bottom of the fourth inning tying the game.
The Rougarou added insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth and eighth innings hoping to hold their lead going into the ninth inning. Victoria’s offense managed to get on base in the ninth with a walk and a single but could not rally back.
In the first inning, a walk by Eastern Oklahoma State left fielder Drake Kerr, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley shortstop Kade York, and Western Oklahoma State center fielder Cristopher Munoz allowed Victoria to be in scoring position and apply pressure to Baton Rouge early.
Right fielder Derek Cerda was hit by a pitch allowing Kerr to score the first run of the night for the Generals. Later in the inning, designated hitter RJ Patrick drew a walk allowing York to score and Victoria to gain a 2-0 lead.
Wharton County Junior College catcher Levi Castilleja then singled to bring Munoz home making the score 3-0 Victoria. The scoring would end there as Victoria only had five hits on the night.
Victoria travels back home to take on Baton Rouge on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.