Longtime Victoria Generals manager Michael Oros has never faced off against the Brazos Valley Bombers in the TCL playoffs.
However, that will change once his three-seeded Generals (25-17-1) and the top-seeded Bombers (30-16) face off in a best-of-three series, with the Generals hosting the first game at Riverside Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.
“The Bombers are always a good game for us,” said Generals pitcher JJ Slack. “They don’t ever back down against us, and we don’t ever back down against them. At any point in time the game can change one way or the other, and it’s a nine inning game every time we play the Bombers, that’s for sure.”
During the regular season, the two teams faced off against each other 12 times, with the Generals winning five of those games.
The Generals have built much needed momentum in the second half of the season, tallying a TCL-best record of 14-5-1, something they hope can carry over into the playoffs.
“Momentum in baseball is ridiculous, so you always want to keep it when you have it, and right now we got a lot of it so we’ll just try to keep it rolling heading into the playoffs and go get a ring,” Slack said.
Oros thinks that his team's second-half success is due to the consistency they’ve seen on their roster.
“We felt that in the second half coming in, we got our rosters locked down so everyone kind of gelled as one,” Oros said. “I think we all know our roles, and what’s going to be expected of us come Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, so we’ll just have some fun and try to make a memory.”
He is also excited to be able to play game one in front of a Victoria home crowd.
“It’s awesome. In fact we’ve never really been in that position," Oros said. "We’ve always had the game two and game three (at home), and I think that it’s a disadvantage because you go up and back on the same day on the road, and obviously it’s nice to be here, but I think if we have a lot of energy and play well, that’ll carry into game two and game three."
Oros also said Hunter Murray will get the start at pitcher for the Generals on Tuesday night.
Murray has pitched in 10 games for the Generals, starting eight, and he has an ERA of 3.23.
“I think we match up well. We both have good starting arms, the bullpens are there, the offenses are there, I think we’re going to match up well and it’s going to be a good series,” said Generals infielder Adam Becker.
Becker, along with Slack, think the team's chemistry has the opportunity to take them far in the TCL playoffs, and possibly even win the whole thing.
“Our morale is by far the best in the league right now,” Slack said. “We all love each other, and these short few months have been awesome and we’ve all kind of bonded, so we’re more like brothers already, and that’s more than enough to go win a championship.”
