BLOOMINGTON — Winning is nothing new to Victoria Homeschool this season.
The Cobras (21-2) captured their 21st win of the year on Thursday night, knocking off Yoakum (4-10) in the semifinal game of the Bloomington Holiday Hoops Basketball Tournament, 59-41.
The win advances them to the championship game on Friday afternoon at the Bloomington Dome where they will face the winner of Hallettsville-Waelder.
“We’ve been winning all year, but it’s not really nothing right now,” said Cobras’ senior Isaac Sauceda. “We just have to come play (Friday) for the championship game and be ready.”
Isaac Sauceda was a larger reason why the Cobras came out on top, as he ended the game with 12 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.
“Isaac always does a great job of penetrating and really drawing the defense,” said Victoria Homeschool head coach Chris Tindell. “That enables us to kick it out and get those open shots.”
Making those open shots for the Cobras was the brother of the senior, sophomore Israel Sauceda, who drained four 3-pointers to add 12 points to the team’s total.
“If you left (Israel Sauceda) wide open on the three-point line he was going to make them,” said Yoakum head coach Gary Garvin. “As soon as I saw him catch it and nobody was in his face he was going to make it, so we just got to learn to rotate our defense a little better.”
Victoria Homeschool’s Elijah Pickens also added a team-high 13 points, while Yoakum’s Corey Gomez finished with a game-high 15 points.
Despite the loss, Garvin was still pleased with the performance from his team on Thursday.
“This is the best we’ve played all year. I felt like we grew up today,” he said. “I felt like we got better today, and I really feel a lot better about the team after that.”
Bloomington Holiday Hoops Basketball Tournament
Semifinal Game
Victoria Homeschool 59, Yoakum 41
Points: (VH) E. Picken 13, Isaac Sauceda 12, Israel Sauceda 12, J. Tindell 9, K. Schoonover 7, M. Aparicio 4, T. Blank 2; (Y) C. Gomez 15, K. Giese 10, X. Barnett 6, J. Jones 4, D. Toussaint 2, A. Novosad 2, T. Cuellar 1, T. Harrison 1;
Halftime: 30-22 VH ; 3-pointers: (VH) Israel Sauceda 4, J. Tindell 1, K. Schoonover 1; (Y) C. Gomez 2, K. Giese 1; Records: Victoria Homeschool 21-2, Yoakum 4-10