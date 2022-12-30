BLOOMINGTON — Victoria Homeschool knew its tournament championship game against Hallettsville would be different from the last time they faced the Brahmas.
Just two days earlier the Cobras (7-13) dominated Hallettsville (22-2) by 18 points in their first game of the Bloomington Holiday Hoops Basketball Tournament.
“Hallettsville, they wanted some vengeance, there’s no doubt,” said Victoria Homeschool head coach Chris Tindell. “We knew they were coming for blood whenever they landed in that championship game. We knew it was going to be a different game.”
Although this time around the contest was much closer, the result was still the same as the Cobras defeated Hallettsville 53-49 on Friday afternoon at the Bloomington Dome, claiming first place and the championship trophy.
“It felt good. That was hard fought. There’s really a lot of good teams, a lot of talent out here,” Tindell said. “When it mattered, the guys were able to come together and pull out a win, and it was a tough game.”
Cobras' senior Isaac Sauceda was named the tournament MVP after he finished the game with 14 points and five rebounds.
“It just shows hard work,” Sauceda said.
Sauceda earned the majority of his points the hard way, as he was fouled on four of his made baskets for an and-one opportunity.
Also helping the Cobras in the win was Judd Tindell, who put up 14 points and eight rebounds, and Elijah Picken who tallied eight points and seven rebounds.
Despite the impressive performance from multiple Cobras players, the Brahmas were able to take two late fourth quarter leads.
“We were playing more confidently. I also think that changing up on defense a little bit from the first time we played them to this time," said Hallettsville head coach Brock Gerlich. "I think that was a big adjustment for them to make."
Brahmas' senior De'Keidris Bedfored led his team with 14 points, while Jorian Wilson added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Yoakum took home third place in the tournament after defeating Waelder 61-37 Friday afternoon.
The Bulldogs got out in front early, going on a 15-5 run in the second quarter to go into halftime with a double-digit lead.
Kade Giese ended the game with 21 points for Yoakum, 11 of them coming in the fourth quarter.
Bloomington Holiday Hoops Basketball Tournament Championship
Victoria Homeschool 53, Hallettsville 49
Points: (VH) Isaac Sauceda 14, J. Tindell 14, E. Picken 8, K. Schoonover 7, Israel Sauceda 6, T. Blank 4; (H) D. Bedford 14, J. Wilson 12, M. Thigpen 11, C. Alamilla 6, J. Scott 6;
Halftime: 26-25 VH ; 3-pointers: (VH) Israel Sauceda 2, J. Tindell 2, K. Schoonover 1; (H) M. Thigpen 3, C. Alamilla 1; Records: Victoria Homeschool 22-2, Hallettsville 7-13