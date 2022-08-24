Victoria ISD will begin live streaming athletic events beginning with the 2022 football season.
VISD has already installed cameras at Frost Bank Field at Memorial Stadium for the upcoming football season, and for soccer games later in the school year.
They have also scheduled for the installation of cameras in high school gymnasiums to livestream volleyball and basketball games.
Games will be streamed live, recorded, and housed on Victoria ISD’s Youtube channel. The livestream feed will shut off once the game's are over.
To view athletic schedules for the 2022-2023 school year, visit www.visd.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.